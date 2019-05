Kick off national Pride month with Charleston Pride's Second-Chance Prom 

click to enlarge Keely Laughlin file

DJ LanAtron keeps the party going at the best prom of your life.

click to enlarge Provided

A scene from a past Pride party (so yeah, it's gonna fun).

@ The Sparrow 1078 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston Charleston, SC

Do you ever look back at pictures and wish you could re-do prom? Or did you miss your chance to live the experience of a (high school) lifetime? Charleston Pride offers a chance to relive that dream with their Second-Chance Prom, held at The Sparrow on Sat. Jun 1 starting at 8 p.m.Kick off national Pride month with this rockin' party for those too old to attend a regular prom (21+ only, y'all), and too young to say no to, well, a rockin' party. Tickets are just $15/person or $25/couple and include a drink ticket — which already makes this prom way more fun than your OG occasion.You'll hear fun old school tracks from DJ Lanatron all night and get the opportunity to pose for a prom photo. Dress to rep your decade or just dress up nice, you're an adult now, you make the rules.A court of honor will be crowned.Proceeds benefit Charleston Pride, a local organization that promotes the visibility of the LGBTQ community by education society and celebrating a diverse society. Learn more about Charleston Pride and this year's Pride week events online at charlestonpride.org