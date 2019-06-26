Kelly Rae Smith: So Long, Y'all 

click to enlarge Sam Spence

For those of you who can't be bothered with Twitter and such, you may have already heard the news — but for everyone else, this is my last issue as music editor of the Charleston City Paper. After five years of totally immersing myself in this lively music scene, I just feel like it's time to move on, see what else I can do.

It's been a tremendous honor to serve this community since 2014. I remember the first CD I took home from the CP office and popped into my car's CD player — SUSTO's debut album. It stayed there for two weeks. That moment marked the beginning of an era, which was full of music I was proud to champion. I was elated to hear so many good sounds coming out of Charleston's hidden studios, closets, bedrooms, garages, and storage units. I couldn't believe I would get the chance to help nurture even a little of what was happening. I'll always get nostalgic listening back to stuff I fell in love with that first year or so — She Returns From War, Brave Baby, Infinitikiss, that first Michael Flynn solo effort (!). And watching the scene grow later on into something so inclusive and real has been nothing short of beautiful, and exciting.

Another thing I'll never forget is this: my favorite writer in all of Charleston, our former news writer Paul Bowers, introduced me to Matt Monday, yet another artist who knocked me off my feet at first listen. This guy was from Charleston? How? It was through getting to know Matt that I was introduced to other creatives — like IllVibeTheTribe, Benny Starr, Black Dave, Nory, Niecy Blues, Jah Jr, Poppy Native, Contour, the list goes on — I have grown to admire so much, and who have all played an integral role in helping me understand the very real struggle that hip-hop artists — and the Black music community in general — have had in Charleston for too long. I'll always treasure how these relationships were first made possible.

I could go on and on and on about all the milestones of the scene, wax lyrical about the amazing people I've met and the friends I've made and the music I've discovered over the years at the CP music desk — not to mention I will forever have Ringo Starr saying my name during an interview as my ringtone and will never, ever stop boring people with that story — but what I really want to say is this:

1. Please go to shows, as often as you can afford. Show up for artists you know nothing about — let yourself be surprised. Buy merch, stream local artists, share what you love — keep championing local talent. And don't forget to lose the attitude over cover fees — that $5 puts gas in the cars of starving talent — or else you may become fodder for Rex Stickel's Tales from the Door Side. Choice is yours.

2. Support. Local. Record. Stores. Nothing will ever compare to the feeling of walking into a record store blind and walking out with a gem you'd have probably never discovered otherwise. This kind of discovery happens to me regularly. Keep that feeling alive by making an effort to buy your music in-store — you can even pre-order at Monster. Go this weekend. Seriously. Make it a thing in your life if it's not already.

3. Venues and musicians: Book womxn and people of color in your lineups. There is no excuse for a four-band bill with nothing but 15-20 white dudes on a stage. And don't say you don't know of any womxn artists. I've made a handy list for you here, right at the end, so all you have to do is Google them — and this list is just for starters. Bottom line: it is 2019 and you have got to be more thoughtful with the literal platform you've been given. Look to acts like Terraphonics, Benny Starr, 2 Slices, and Wolfgang Zimmerman's Invisible Low End Power for examples of how you can incorporate a female musician or vocalist (or DJ!) into your sets. Lindsay Holler and Hazel Ketchum somehow manage to fill a stage/evening with womxn in their Women & series — check out their shows and lineups for inspiration.

4. Don't look at how far the scene has come in terms of diversity over the past couple of years and pat yourselves on the back — there is more work to be done. Keep doing that work and/or support the labor of others. Follow folks like IllVibeTheTribe, VP on the Scene, Kris Kaylin's Next Up Charleston series, Beware of Dog Productions, who are doing a lot of the work — like curating diverse lineups — to build the arts scene we all dream of, the kind we see in other cities and wish we could bring back here. It's possible — you just have to keep building.

5. Last but not least, y'all please welcome our new music editor, Heath Ellison, and make him feel at home. (You can reach him at heath@charlestoncitypaper.com.)

Like me (only, way longer ago), Heath made his start at the CP as an intern before we snagged him as a freelancer. He impressed us all with his incredible knack for detailed research, ability to write well about anything from hip-hop and metal to punk and cover shows, genuine curiosity, and, well, humor — necessary because journalism is not for the faint of heart, people. I am thrilled that he is the one taking the reins and can't wait to see what he does with the section.

As for me, you'll still see me around curating the Holy City Vintage Market, freelancing here and there, and, of course, frequenting my favorite local music venues — because that's the part of the job I was already doing before I became music editor, so I'll just keep on being me.

Thanks for everything, y'all. I'll be seein' ya.

Love, Kelly Rae





Aisha Kenyetta

Alison Filosa

Alva Anderson

Ann Caldwell

B-Kiddo

Beattie Porter

Becca Leigh

Becca Smith (Admiral Radio)

Black Diamond

Boonie Bevins

Camille Rhoden (She Returns From War, Grace Joyner)

Candy Cigarettes

Chaquis Maliq

Christian Smalls

Cindy Jane Kearney

Clare Elich

Danielle Howle

Delia Chariker

DJ Auntie Ayi

DJ Dalia Dalili

DJ Lanatron

DJ Sista Misses

Eden Fonvielle

Ellie Jos

Erin Johns

Estee

Exavia Baxter

Faline

Glizzy

Grace Joyner

Hazel Ketchum (Hungry Monks)

Heather Emrich

Heather Rice

Hillary Keck Arnold

Hunter Park (She Returns From War)

IMAN

Jamie Gray (Cry Baby, Beware of Dog Productions)

Jenna Desmond (Babe Club)

Jihada Destini

Jo Kokri-Bhatt

Jordan Igoe

Julie Slonecki (SLONE, Sexbruise?)

Jump Castle Riot

Kanika Moore (Doom Flamingo)

Katie Rose

Kim Weldin (Tape Waves)

Kit Gillespie

Kween Katt

Laura Alward Ball

Lay Wills

Leah Suarez

Lex L’Terra

Lily Slay (Royal Tinfoil)

Lindsay Holler

Marshgrass Mamas

Mary Alice Connor (High Divers)

Matilda Dae

McKenzie Eddy Smith

Megg Howe (Well Charged)

Niecy Blues

Poppy Native

Presley Randall (Baby Yaga)

Ray Lejune

Regina Ruopoli

Samantha Church

Shai Girl

Shaniqua McCants (The Terraphonics)

Shelby Levine

Shelby Means (Sally & George)

Stephane Underhill

Street Queenz

The Lowhills

Vikki Matsis

Whitney Hanna (Candy Cigarettes)

Zandrina Dunning

Zoe Child