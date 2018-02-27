Just in time for Easter, rent a chick from Legare Farms 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Jamie Bernstein
Now in its 14th year, Legare Farms rent-a-chick program is just what it sounds like: pick up a pair baby chicks for two weeks ($25) and return them after you and your kids (or just you, no judgement) have learned a thing or two about the precious little fuzzies. The farm provides food and a home for the chicks during their stay at your home.
Helen Legare says that the farm gets 98 percent of the chicks back every year, and that families and teachers use this opportunity to let kids experience both the fun and responsibility of caring for baby chicks. Legare adds, "It keeps people from purchasing chicks as Easter presents that they will no longer want when they aren't cute anymore. It also keeps people from dumping unwanted chickens on the side of the road or on the Animal Society."
Learn more about the program — and sign up for your pair of chicks! — online.