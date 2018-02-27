February 27, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Just in time for Easter, rent a chick from Legare Farms 

(Best part: you give it back)

FLICKR USER JAMIE BERNSTEIN
  • Flickr user Jamie Bernstein
Now in its 14th year, Legare Farms rent-a-chick program is just what it sounds like: pick up a pair baby chicks for two weeks ($25) and return them after you and your kids (or just you, no judgement) have learned a thing or two about the precious little fuzzies. The farm provides food and a home for the chicks during their stay at your home.

Helen Legare says that the farm gets 98 percent of the chicks back every year, and that families and teachers use this opportunity to let kids experience both the fun and responsibility of caring for baby chicks. Legare adds, "It keeps people from purchasing chicks as Easter presents that they will no longer want when they aren't cute anymore. It also keeps people from dumping unwanted chickens on the side of the road or on the Animal Society."

Learn more about the program — and sign up for your pair of chicks! — online.
Event Details Rent A Chick at Legare Farms
@ Legare Farms
2620 Hanscombe Point Road
Johns Island
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., March 16, Sat., March 17, Fri., March 30 and Sat., March 31
Nature + Pets and Family + Kids
Map

