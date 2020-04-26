Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

April 26, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Junior League of Charleston hosts virtual diaper drive 

Donate money online

By
click to enlarge jamie-coupaud-ee5oz3inpdi-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Jamie Coupaud on Unsplash

Share
Tweet
Every Spring the Junior League of Charleston (JLC) hosts a diaper drive and this year, they're going virtual. Starting this week, the JLC hosts a diaper drive to support their diaper bank, which distributes diapers free of charge to Lowcountry families in need.

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacts children and families who lack access to basic baby needs. State and federal safety-net programs don't allocate dollars specifically for diapers (WIC and SNAP are nutrition-based).

The JLC diaper bank is accepting diapers, pull-up training pants, and monetary donations. You can donate directly online to the diaper bank or JLC's diaper bank campaign.

You can also donate via online registries and wishlists.

Drop-off locations include the JLC office (51 Folly Road) and barrels at participating Bi-Lo stores:

— 1200 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley
— 860 Folly Road, James Island
— 3575 Maybank Hyw, Johns Island
— 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd., Hanahan
— 975 Bacons Bridge Road and 1625 North Main St., Summerville

JLC plans on a two-week drive to end May 6. Learn more about how you can help out online at jlcharleston.org.

Tags: , , ,

Support local, independent journalism.
Consider a donation to the Charleston City Paper.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS