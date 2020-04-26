Junior League of Charleston hosts virtual diaper drive 

Every Spring the Junior League of Charleston (JLC) hosts a diaper drive and this year, they're going virtual. Starting this week, the JLC hosts a diaper drive to support their diaper bank, which distributes diapers free of charge to Lowcountry families in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacts children and families who lack access to basic baby needs. State and federal safety-net programs don't allocate dollars specifically for diapers (WIC and SNAP are nutrition-based).
The JLC diaper bank is accepting diapers, pull-up training pants, and monetary donations. You can donate directly online to the diaper bank
or JLC's diaper bank campaign
.
You can also donate via online registries and wishlists
.
Drop-off locations include the JLC office (51 Folly Road) and barrels at participating Bi-Lo stores:
— 1200 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley
— 860 Folly Road, James Island
— 3575 Maybank Hyw, Johns Island
— 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd., Hanahan
— 975 Bacons Bridge Road and 1625 North Main St., Summerville
JLC plans on a two-week drive to end May 6. Learn more about how you can help out online at jlcharleston.org
.