January 07, 2019

Join the James Island Cowboys for their inaugural jamboree on Sat. Jan. 19 

All ages welcome

By
JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
The James Island cowboys — the notorious uncle-nephew duo that trots down Folly Road on the weekends — will host their inaugural jamboree on Sat. Jan. 19.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy food, music, and even a jump castle for the little ones at 2098 Shrimp Street in the Sol Legare community on James Island.

"We were trying to put it on for a couple of months," said Desmond Green, the younger of the two. "Just something to try to give back to the community."

Along with BBQ and other fixings, Green plans on setting up a pole bending course, where guests can ride horses around a timed obstacle course, along with other cowboy-themed games.

The Dave 'N' Dubs hot dog cart will be there, Green said, and other vendors are in the works.

As for their horses? "We might have Fancy out there," he said. "Babygirl gave birth last week, so she won’t be there." (We touched base with the cowboys last year ahead of our Western themed Best of Charleston.)

Tickets, which include a plate of food, are $10 per person. Kids 10 and under get in free. You can find more info on Facebook.
James Island Cowboy Jamboree
@ 2098 Shrimp St.
2098 Shrimp St.
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: $10
