Join Coastal Expeditions, Mark Sanford, and others to help save Crab Bank this Sunday 

This Sun. Sept. 30, before 9 a.m., join Coastal Expeditions for a community paddle to Crab Bank, a seabird sanctuary located at the mouth of Shem Creek. Once paddleboarders and kayakers arrive at Crab Bank, they will join in formation with other paddlers to encircle the sanctuary as a message of support for Crab Bank.
According to South Carolina Coastal Birds
, Crab Bank, a crescent of sand in Charleston Harbor, is a fraction of its original size. In 2017, Hurricane Irma washed away most of its remaining high ground, "removing any opportunity for nesting birds in 2018." A slice of land that has provided rest and nourishment for migrating shorebirds since the 1950s. Crab Bank can still be saved.
As S.C. Coastal Birds outlines, "In 2019, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will dredge the Charleston Harbor to make room for larger ships, allowing us to deposit dredged sand on Crab Bank." You can help make this dredged sand deposit a reality by donating to the cause
; S.C. Coastal Birds hopes to raise $2 million by December.
Donations, including this Sunday's paddleboard or kayak rentals ($35/each) go directly towards restoring Crab Bank. This Sunday's paddle is a collaborative effort from Coastal Expeditions, South Carolina Audubon, Charleston Audubon & Natural History, Coastal Conservation League, Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Aquarium, and South Carolina Coastal Birds.
Congressman Mark Sanford is participating in the event as a guest of the Coastal Conservation League; Coastal Expedition provides safety boats and guides. If you plan on bringing your own kayak or board, just be sure to register ahead of time (it's free to attend with your own gear).
Learn more about Crab Bank from S.C. Coastal Birds'
website.