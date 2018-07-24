July 24, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Join a 'fresh paint ride' to celebrate new downtown bike lanes on Aug. 3 

Sharrows have been installed on six downtown streets so far.
  • Sharrows have been installed on six downtown streets so far.
During the summer, dozens of sharrows (shared-lane markings) have been installed on a series of downtown Charleston streets. The beginnings of People Pedal CHS's connected network of bike lanes is underway and Charleston Moves and the City of Charleston want to show off the progress.

People Pedal CHS was designed to create a network of connected bike infrastructure in downtown Charleston. To date, the sharrows have been installed on Vendue Range, Hester Street, 10th Ave, Grove Street, Radcliffe Street, and Bee Street.

Join Charleston Moves for a Fresh Paint Ride on Fri. August 3. The ride will kick off from Rutledge Cab Co.’s parking lot at 6 p.m. and conclude at Fuel for a post-ride celebration. There will be a bike-themed beer special (Bicycle Kick Kolsch), raffles, and giveaways from New Belgium Brewing. If you don’t have a bike, stop by a Holy Spokes bike share station to rent one for the ride. The ride is free to attend but be sure to register online.

Event Details Fresh Paint Ride
@ Rutledge Cab Co.
1300 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Aug. 3, 6 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Wellness
Map

