Joe Riley Park will host RebeccaFest, a Batten Disease research benefit in honor of RiverDogs owner Mike Veeck's daughter 

RebeccaFest is a fundraiser for Batten Disease Research, in honor of Rebecca Veeck

Event Details RebeccaFest @ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium 360 Fishburne St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m. Price: Free to attend Benefits + Fundraisers and Family + Kids Map

On Dec. 12, Joe Riley Park will host RebeccaFest, a fundraiser dedicated to Batten Disease research, in celebration and honor of Rebecca Veeck. Daughter of RiverDogs co-owner Mike Veeck, Rebecca passed away on Sept. 30 due to complications from Batten Disease.From 6 to 9 p.m., the Joe will be filled with family friendly games and activities, including jump castles, face painting, and hot air balloon rides. The best of the ballpark food will be served, including Rebecca's favorite, Chicken Chili.There will also be live music from one of Rebecca's favorite bands, Stoplight Observations, as well as other performers.The event, food, beverages, and activities are all free and open to the public. Voluntary donations will be accepted by representatives from the University of Iowa, the leading center for Batten research. You can also donate in advance at donate.givetoiowa.org