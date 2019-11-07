Jingle all the way to Wonder Works' Holiday Elfstravaganza this Sat. Nov. 9 

click to enlarge Provided

Now that Halloween is over and November is upon us, it's time to bring some holiday cheer to the Lowcountry. This Sat. Nov. 9, join Wonder Works for their ninth annual Holiday Elfstravaganza celebration in the Belle Hall Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.This year's celebration is more magical than ever, featuring a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday treats from Harris Teeter, and, of course, countless toys from Wonder Works. Guests can also experience a real Carpool Karaoke, like the kind you'd catch on The Late Late Show with James Corden.Whether it's face painting, writing letters to Santa, decorating cookies, or simply playing with the many brand-new toys, the Elfstravaganza has activities for everyone in the fam. In addition to the holiday fun, the event will benefit three local charities: Hugs for Harper, Beyond BASIC, and the Lonon Foundation.Attendance is free for everyone, and every child will leave with a free toy from Crazy Aaron's Putty World. Gather your friends and family, and help spread some holiday cheer at the Elfstravaganza.