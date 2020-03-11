March 11, 2020 Music+Clubs » Features

Jeff Hanna gets to the Nitty Gritty on the Dirt Band 

Talking in Circles

By
click to enlarge The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has a prolific discography, including 1972’s triple album Will the Circle be Unbroken

Glen Rose

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has a prolific discography, including 1972’s triple album Will the Circle be Unbroken

Tags: ,

Related Events

  •  Nitty Gritty Dirt Band @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Fri., March 13, 8 p.m. $33-$53
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS