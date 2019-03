Jam on the Water returns this April with monthly performances in Charleston Harbor 

click to enlarge

Event Details Jam on the Water Concert Cruise @ Charleston City Marina 17 Lockwood Drive Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., April 19, 7-9:30 p.m., Sat., May 25, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., June 21, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., July 12, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., July 26, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 30, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 13, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 27, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 11, 7-9:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 25, 7-9:30 p.m. and Fri., Nov. 8, 7-9:30 p.m. Price: $25/person Music Map

Charleston Harbor Tours teams up with Follywood Productions for their fourth season of the Jam on the Water Concert Cruise Series. The series features 12 concert dates spanning from April 19 to November 8. Each cruise takes place on the Carolina Queen, 7-9:30 p.m. Concerts feature a local band playing a tribute to a certain classic rock band or a special theme night.Salty Mike’s will offer a fun-filled pre-cruise gathering from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before each performance, when guests can start boarding at the Megadock at the Charleston City Marina.Tickets can be purchased online at charlestonharbortours.com and prices vary.The complete performance schedule is as follows:Sgt. Submarine, Tribute to The BeatlesTaco Donkey, Rolling Stones Tribute (*Memorial Weekend*)Well Charged, *Summer Solstice* Reggae PartyKozelski, Tribute to The BandSoul Fish, '80s PartyPiedmont Boys, Classic & Outlaw Country TributeFolly Pirates Over 40, Jimmy Buffett Tribute (*Labor Day Parrot Head Party*)Machine Funk, Widespread Panic TributeWax Groove Revival, Led Zeppelin TributeFleeting Glimpse, Pink Floyd TributeBuried Alive, Phish TributeThe Reckoning, Grateful Dead Tribute