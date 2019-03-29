Jam on the Water returns this April with monthly performances in Charleston Harbor 

click to enlarge
Charleston Harbor Tours teams up with Follywood Productions for their fourth season of the Jam on the Water Concert Cruise Series. The series features 12 concert dates spanning from April 19 to November 8. Each cruise takes place on the Carolina Queen, 7-9:30 p.m. Concerts feature a local band playing a tribute to a certain classic rock band or a special theme night.
Salty Mike’s will offer a fun-filled pre-cruise gathering from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before each performance, when guests can start boarding at the Megadock at the Charleston City Marina.
Tickets can be purchased online at charlestonharbortours.com
and prices vary.
The complete performance schedule is as follows:
April 19:
Sgt. Submarine, Tribute to The Beatles
May 25:
Taco Donkey, Rolling Stones Tribute (*Memorial Weekend*)
June 21:
Well Charged, *Summer Solstice* Reggae Party
July 12:
Kozelski, Tribute to The Band
July 26:
Soul Fish, '80s Party
Aug. 16:
Piedmont Boys, Classic & Outlaw Country Tribute
Aug. 30:
Folly Pirates Over 40, Jimmy Buffett Tribute (*Labor Day Parrot Head Party*)
Sept. 13:
Machine Funk, Widespread Panic Tribute
Sept. 27:
Wax Groove Revival, Led Zeppelin Tribute
Oct. 11:
Fleeting Glimpse, Pink Floyd Tribute
Oct. 25:
Buried Alive, Phish Tribute
Nov. 8:
The Reckoning, Grateful Dead Tribute
@ Charleston City Marina
17 Lockwood Drive
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
Price:
$25/person
