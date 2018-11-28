It's time to introduce some old fashioned political chaos 

Recently, I've been thinking of our governmental system in biological terms; a living, breathing organism that must eventually obey the laws of nature and take an evolutionary step in response to a changing world.

The midterm elections showed an evolution in the Democratic Party and newly elected U.S. House Rep. Joe Cunningham is part of that new age. He, along with new blood like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, represent a desire for change. A natural, evolutionary response to a world choking on its own stagnation. One of the giant symbols of this emergence of new political DNA is Cunningham's opposition to Nancy Pelosi as the Speaker of the House. He's not alone. He joined 15 other Democrats by signing a letter stating as much. As an independent and casual observer of the political realm, this is a great step in the right direction. It has nothing to do with Pelosi, her record, or even a new Democratic theology. Is about a potential crack in the disgustingly simple Republican/Democrat binary.

It is the introduction of chaos. (Insert maniacal laughter here.)

One theory of Earth history is that a meteor hit the planet, causing a mass extinction event, kickstarting evolution that eventually led to mammals' first appearance on our blue marble.

I realize a political comparison to a meteor impact is a little dramatic. Elected officials who still wear the Democrat or Republican label aren't turning the political world on its head, that's the way it has been for a long time. In my humble opinion, the biggest problem with American politics isn't liars and fearmongers like President Donald Trump enabling American bigots. No. It is an archaic system that spends most of its time and energy fighting its own evolution through self preservation.

One thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is a fear of the third party. That's because splinter groups represent a dismantling of power. It's the reason every election is advertised as "the most important election of our time." That argument is used to convince would-be third party voters to pull together to overcome whichever party is in power at the time. If you want Obama and his socialists out of power, conservatives must pull together and vote for Republicans, no matter how vile they may be. If you want to topple Trump, non-Republicans must come together and vote for the Democratic candidates for the greater good.

The problem, of course, is the eternal cycle of maintaining a two-party system which is the root of our problem. The idea of every election being the "most important" keeps people in their lane. But Cunningham, along with other newly elected Democrats could represent a natural change. Nature will have its way. I'd like to think the Cunninghams and Ocasio-Cortezes of the world are a sign of that undeniable evolution. A first step toward a world where political party structure is so splintered that politicians have no choice but to make decisions based on what's best for the people instead of their party. Imagine a world where more than two parties exist and no single group has a majority. The Democratic Party's recent victories should be viewed not only as a judgment of Trump-mania, but as a crumbling of the monolithic nature of the Democratic platform.

This will be the message for the next "most important election ever" in 2020. It will be an attempt, across both parties to maintain the status quo and deny the natural evolution of an American government that has discovered fire, but can't stop burning themselves with it. It will be about the fear of change, knowing that free thinkers are the asteroid.

Our political system must allow for the introduction of a more functional brain. We must be willing to step into an unknown realm and a future that fosters political evolution. We must be the asteroid that destroys the Age of the American Political Dinosaur. In that chaos where the binary party system is destroyed, the evolution of a more functional, representative America will emerge. With a check now in place for Republican bulls in the china shop, I can now sit back and enjoy what I hope is the end of the world as we know it; a blue wave turning purple.

Here's to chaos!