August 27, 2019

It's the f*ckin Natty Light Catalina Lime Mixer at the RiverDogs this Sat. Aug. 31 

Go hard (seltzer)

Did someone say endless hot dogs and bottomless drinks? Natural Light will be hosting an event at the RiverDogs Stadium with all you can eat hot dogs and bottomless Natural Light Seltzers on Sat. Aug. 31 at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for the first 100 people, but prices will rise to $25 after the first 100 sell — so don't wait. To get your ticket, follow the link and select the Ashley View Pub section for your seat.

The Charleston RiverDogs will be taking on the Greenville Drive, and they're hoping for a win as they are just six games behind the South Atlantic League Southern leaders, the Augusta GreenJackets.

So grab a friend, bring your appetite, and cheer on the RiverDogs (you can buy regular tickets, too if you're not into the whole seltzer thing).
Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
360 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
