It's going to be rainbows, unicorns, and glitter at the 2018 Gay Bingo fundraiser 

This August, Charlestonians will flock, donning their most colorful outfits — think boas, rainbows, and gallons of glitter — to Memminger Auditorium for an evening of outrageous fun and important fundraising.Raising money for Palmetto Community Care (formerly Lowcountry AIDS Services),

an organization providing compassionate HIV care and prevention services to the tri-county area, Gay Bingo features the always fabulous Patti O' Furnitue as host, plus a costume contest, bingo with prizes including spa treatments and restaurant gift certificates, and super 'grammable (and drinkable) glitter beer.



"The community has really embraced this event and each year we're striving to make it even better," said director of development and marketing for Palmetto Community Care Jason Kirk in a press release. "We're improving the sound quality, the bar service, and the food options. Add to that the rainbows, unicorns, and glitter beer, and we know this is going to be the best Gay Bingo yet."

Tickets for the event — which sold out the last two years — are $25 in advance, $35 beginning Aug. 1, and $40 day-of. VIP tickets, which include a pre-event reception at 5 p.m., complimentary bubbles, premium seating, and a free drink ticket, are $60 in advance and $75 day of.



If you really want to make a night of it, there are tables available to reserve for 10 people ($500); VIP reserved tables ($750) that include special recognition, the pre-event reception, a champagne toast, snacks and sweets at the table, plus beer or wine for the whole table; and a VIP Plus Reserved Tables ($1,000) with all the fixings, plus front row seating and cocktail service for the table.





You can purchase tickets online.