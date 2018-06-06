It's going to be rainbows, unicorns, and glitter at the 2018 Gay Bingo fundraiser 

an organization providing compassionate HIV care and prevention services to the tri-county area, Gay Bingo features the always fabulous Patti O' Furnitue as host, plus a costume contest, bingo with prizes including spa treatments and restaurant gift certificates, and super 'grammable (and drinkable) glitter beer.
Tickets for the event — which sold out the last two years — are $25 in advance, $35 beginning Aug. 1, and $40 day-of. VIP tickets, which include a pre-event reception at 5 p.m., complimentary bubbles, premium seating, and a free drink ticket, are $60 in advance and $75 day of.
If you really want to make a night of it, there are tables available to reserve for 10 people ($500); VIP reserved tables ($750) that include special recognition, the pre-event reception, a champagne toast, snacks and sweets at the table, plus beer or wine for the whole table; and a VIP Plus Reserved Tables ($1,000) with all the fixings, plus front row seating and cocktail service for the table.
You can purchase tickets online.