It's all hoppening: The ultimate Easter roundup 2018 

Easter falls on April Fool's Day this year, but the beloved traditions of the big bunny that could (and ya know, the religious aspect) far outweigh the prankster holiday. We've rounded up where to stuff your gut on Sunday, where to hunt for those colorful plastic eggs with the littles ones throughout the week, and how to celebrate off the beaten bunny path. Check it out below: Cannon Green will be serving a buffet-style Easter Brunch, $45 for adults and $25 for children. Feast on a berry bar with berries, greek yogurt, chia seed pudding, cardamom, and pecan granola; a garden station with deviled eggs, cheddar and chive biscuits, house cured salmon, shrimp and grits, and more; a lamb station with lavender crusted lamb served alongside baby potatoes and asparagus; and a dessert station comprised of buttermilk panna cotta, chocolate budino, and peach cobbler.Enjoy two days of Easter brunching at Middleton Place and Middleton Place Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dine on a traditional southern brunch buffet featuring seasonal specials in the newly renovated Pavilion; $30 for adults, $12 for ages six to 12, and free for kids five and under.Join chef Brannon Florie and the team at On Forty-One for an Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu ($35 per person) includes a shrimp and grits bar, waffle bar, fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, traditional Southern sides and desserts, and more. Reservations are strongly recommended. Melvin's Barbecue will be offering a $25 Easter Meal Deal which includes one pound of pork, two pint size sides, four pieces of white bread or buns, plus a gallon of tea. You can pick up the order Sat. March 31 — place your order today by calling (843) 795-6794.New neighborhood favorite barbecue joint Black Wood Smokehouse hosts Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy regular Sunday brunch menu items like the reuben, bagel plate, and build your own breakfast bowl, plus house-made smoked lemonade and mimosas carafes (psst., they have killer to-go sides that you can order for a little feasting once you get home). Shem Creek Bar & Grill celebrates Easter all weekend-long starting Fri. March 30 at 11:30 a.m. Stake out a spot in the rustic dining room or on the deck overlooking the creek and order up mimosas, peach Bellinis, and Bloody Marys. They're open for lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. Fri. and Sat. and for Sunday brunch starting at 11 a.m. Order from their expansive brunch menu including four different benedicts, 10 brunch feature entrees, fried seafood baskets, salad, sandwiches, and more.





Easter Sunday, families can enjoy jump castles, an interactive performance by John Cusatis, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny at Fresh Fields Village’s annual Spring Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Who says you have to hunt eggs for Easter? Charleston Fossil Adventures is switching it up with an Easter Meg Hunt at Folly Beach on Saturday, March 31st. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the first 100 kids can hunt for fossils, and the winner in each age group can win a Megalodon tooth.



Sat. March 31, the Edisto Island Serpentarium holds its inaugural gator egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the Serpentarium, "since the Easter Bunny is afraid of our snakes their alligators have decided to donate their eggs for our first Annual Gator Egg Hunt!" Children 12 and under get in free before 10 a.m.



Head to Hampton Park Sat. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an Easter Eggstravaganza. In addition to being the "biggest Easter egg hunt downtown" there will be a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, crafts, cookie decorating, games, pictures with the Easter bunny, and more.