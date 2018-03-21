It's all hoppening: The ultimate Easter roundup 2018 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Volvo Car Open
Easter falls on April Fool's Day this year, but the beloved traditions of the big bunny that could (and ya know, the religious aspect) far outweigh the prankster holiday. We've rounded up where to stuff your gut on Sunday, where to hunt for those colorful plastic eggs with the littles ones throughout the week, and how to celebrate off the beaten bunny path. Check it out below:
Crack it open, eat it up
Cannon Green
will be serving a buffet-style Easter Brunch, $45 for adults and $25 for children. Feast on a berry bar with berries, greek yogurt, chia seed pudding, cardamom, and pecan granola; a garden station with deviled eggs, cheddar and chive biscuits, house cured salmon, shrimp and grits, and more; a lamb station with lavender crusted lamb served alongside baby potatoes and asparagus; and a dessert station comprised of buttermilk panna cotta, chocolate budino, and peach cobbler.
Enjoy two days of Easter brunching at Middleton Place
and Middleton Place Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Dine on a traditional southern brunch buffet featuring seasonal specials in the newly renovated Pavilion; $30 for adults, $12 for ages six to 12, and free for kids five and under.
Join chef Brannon Florie and the team at On Forty-One
for an Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu ($35 per person) includes a shrimp and grits bar, waffle bar, fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, traditional Southern sides and desserts, and more. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Melvin's Barbecue
will be offering a $25 Easter Meal Deal which includes one pound of pork, two pint size sides, four pieces of white bread or buns, plus a gallon of tea. You can pick up the order Sat. March 31 — place your order today by calling (843) 795-6794.
New neighborhood favorite barbecue joint Black Wood Smokehouse
hosts Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy regular Sunday brunch menu items like the reuben, bagel plate, and build your own breakfast bowl, plus house-made smoked lemonade and mimosas carafes (psst., they have killer to-go sides that you can order for a little feasting once you get home).
Shem Creek Bar & Grill
celebrates Easter all weekend-long starting Fri. March 30 at 11:30 a.m. Stake out a spot in the rustic dining room or on the deck overlooking the creek and order up mimosas, peach Bellinis, and Bloody Marys. They're open for lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. Fri. and Sat. and for Sunday brunch starting at 11 a.m. Order from their expansive brunch menu including four different benedicts, 10 brunch feature entrees, fried seafood baskets, salad, sandwiches, and more.
Eleve
Restaurant and Rooftop will start serving an Easter prix fixe menu at 10:30 a.m. The menu
features a huntsman board; lobster and crab bisque with cognac, tomato, and cilantro; heirloom tomato burrata; a benedict with Parisian ham, spinach, hollandaise, an English muffin and Lingonberry sauce; a croque madame skillet with Raclette cheese and French ham; chicken and waffles with bourbon maple syrup; braised lamb hash; Atlantic salmon; and desserts including strawberry shortcake, salted caramel cheesecake, and Nutella lava cake. The brunch is $59 for adults (with complimentary mimosas) and $25 for ages six to 12.
Oscar's of Summerville
is serving an Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; the buffet is $44 for adults and $19 for kids ages five to 10. Enjoy
an omelet station, plus dishes like a carved steamship round with au jus, Lowcountry fried chicken, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, seafood crepes, carved honey glazed ham, and more.
Head to High Cotton
for a three-course, $45 Easter Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu
items include appetizers like Charleston crab soup, coffee cake, Caesar salad, and a smoked salmon plate; entrees like brioche French toast, an 8 oz. flat iron steak and eggs, and a farmers omelette; and desserts including chocolate and peanut butter pie, strawberry shortcake, and Wholly Cow praline ice cream.
From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. take a seat at Bacco
Italian Restaurant for Festa di Pasqua, a celebration of the holiday featuring a Spring-inspired two course brunch menu.
Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The Tin Roof
offers a $10 special Easter brunch buffet with "delicious, delicious, delicious homemade food."
NAPA
Mt. Pleasant will be open all day Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with special brunch and dinner features. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy brunch bites like jumbo lump crab and avocado toast and from 4 to 8 p.m. dine on the chef's dinner feature, roasted lamb chops.
Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina
holds a Grand Easter Buffet and Egg Hunt Sun. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $44.95 for adults, $18.95 for children ages five-12, and free for children four and under. The annual Easter egg hunt is included with the buffet.
Rusty Rudder
is going all out for their Easter Sunday Brunch. For $29.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids, feast on leg of lamb and roasted pork loin from the carving station; buffet selections like fresh fruit, a mixed green salad, smoked salmon with assorted bagels, shrimp cocktail, assorted quiche, mac and cheese, zucchini and squash casserole, biscuits with sausage gravy, and more.
Hop to Mainland Container Co.
for Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu items include a ham carving station, shrimp and grits, Alfredo pasta, and breakfast standards. The buffet is $25 per person and $12.50 for kids 12 and under.
Celebrate Easter at SOL
Southwest Kitchen starting at 10 a.m. The expansive brunch menu
includes inventive "Rise and Shine" libations like Citrus Basil Sangria and Berry Inferno Lemonade; brunch plates like huevos rancheros, chicken and grits, and avocado egg white tacos; and lunch plates like tuna lollipops, a wedge salad, and red chile bison enchiladas.
Head to Vickery's
starting at 11 a.m. and celebrate Easter on the creek with mimosas and Bloodys.
Drive on down to Folly Beach for Easter Brunch on the water at Blu
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu
items include breakfast classics like omelettes, French toast, pancakes, and eggs Benedict; shellfish like green lip mussels, shrimp cocktail, and oysters on the half-shell; entrees like honey baked ham, grilled salmon, Southern fried chicken, and shrimp and grits; a carving station; and desserts like berry cobbler, assorted cookies, lemon bar, carrot cake, and chocolate "delights."
Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Toast
! of Summerville enjoy a standard Easter buffet with eats like double stuffed french toast, pan seared chicken breast, pineapple and brown sugar glazed ham, plus pasta salad, fresh fruit, biscuits, and dessert.
Fun for the fam
On Wed., Melvin's Barbecue
(both Mt. Pleasant and James Island locations) hold a day-long Easter Egg Hunt; find one of Melvin's hidden Easter Eggs and bring it to the cash register to get a special treat. Wed. is also kids night so kids eat free from 4 to 8 p.m.
Monkey Joe
's North Charleston holds an Easter egg hunt at the store Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with fun crafts before and after the hunt.
Summerville's Sangaree Library
also holds an Easter egg hunt Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Snap a photo with the Easter Bunny
at Moncks Corner Library Thurs. March 29 from 11 a.m. to noon.
East Bay Deli
hosts kids night Thurs. from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring a visit from the Easter Bunny himself. Kids eat free.
Fri. March 30 at Rolly Pollies
of Summerville from 3:30 to 5 p.m. bring your basket and hunt some eggs; golden eggs win a prize, and playtime follows the hunt.
Thurs. March 29, take part in an all-day Easter egg scavenger hunt at the Hanahan Library.
Easter Sunday, families can enjoy jump castles, an interactive performance by John Cusatis, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny at Fresh Fields Village’s annual Spring Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Who says you have to hunt eggs for Easter? Charleston Fossil Adventures is switching it up with an Easter Meg Hunt at Folly Beach on Saturday, March 31st. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the first 100 kids can hunt for fossils, and the winner in each age group can win a Megalodon tooth.
Sat. March 31, the Edisto Island Serpentarium holds its inaugural gator egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the Serpentarium, "since the Easter Bunny is afraid of our snakes their alligators have decided to donate their eggs for our first Annual Gator Egg Hunt!" Children 12 and under get in free before 10 a.m.
Head to Hampton Park Sat. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an Easter Eggstravaganza. In addition to being the "biggest Easter egg hunt downtown" there will be a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, crafts, cookie decorating, games, pictures with the Easter bunny, and more.
The Town of James Island holds its second annual Easter Egg Roll
Sat. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James Island Youth Soccer Club.
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
holds its ninth annual Easter Egg hunt Sat. March 31 starting at 10 a.m. Hunt for 20,000 eggs stuffed with candy and prizes spread across the field across from Magnolia’s historic plantation house. The hunt is free with garden admission and for families with annual memberships.
If you want to have a buffet with mimosas for the grownups and a visit with the Easter Bunny for the kiddos, head to Wild Dunes Resort
's brunch Sat. from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Parents can enjoy their famous Southern buffet, and the kids can dig into the pancake buffet. Adults 21 and older can sip on unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys for an additional $17 (purchased with meal) or $20 (purchased independently).
The Volvo Car Open
(VCO) hosts a Family Weekend Sat. and Sun. with adult tickets at only $10 and free admission for kids ages 16 and under. On Sat. there will be performances by Kyle and K'Otics/Superman, Peace Love Hip Hop, and a tennis-themed statue performer. Throughout the day there will also be VCO photo opps, an action photo booth, face painting, a balloon artist, jump castles and a bungee trampoline, and visits from the Tech Savvy Kids and Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. On Sun. expect much of the same, plus tennis-themed deluxe bubbles, an Easter Bunny Photo booth with free photos for guests, and jugging and bubbles.
Miscellaneous Easter adventures
Wed. March 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Berkeley Boutique
in Moncks Corner HOP on over to take advantage of "eggs-cellent" deals plus some vino.
Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Kiawah's Mingo Point, the Kiawah Island Nature Program hosts an "egg"streme family kayaking hunt
. Equipped with paddles and nets, paddlers will take to a kayak in search of "eggs" scattered throughout the salt marsh. Tickets are $65 for adults and $45 for kids 11 and under.
Fri. March 30 at 7 and 10 p.m. "Good Friday is about to be Very Very Bad" as Yes Lady, a band project led by Charleston saxman Mike Quinn, and Dance Lab present Moonwalk On Mars
, a live music and dance concert celebrating Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars. Purchase tickets
for this one night only event while you can.
Fri. March 30 through Easter Sunday, head to Cornerstone Minerals
where if you spend $50 you get to choose an "Easter egg surprise."
Gospel Fest 2018
takes places on Sun. at the Exchange Park and Fairgrounds in Ladson. Headliners are Grammy Award nominated, national recording artists Bishop William Murphy III and Evangelist Lemmie Battles. The fest is free for children five and under and general admission tickets are $5 — VIP tickets are available for only $20.
Need a good laugh after all that brunching and hunting? Then head to Tin Roof's Easter Fools Day Comedy show
at 9 p.m. featuring the comedic talents of Joseph Coker, Hagan Chase Ragland, and Michael Clayton. Tickets are only $8.