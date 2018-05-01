May 01, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and Thor head to the Coliseum this December 

On the heels of the biggest box office opening EVER with Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel is having a moment. This December the Marvel crew — including The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange — head to the North Charleston Coliseum for an action-packed stunt show, Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes. Tickets for the performances (six will be held from Dec. 20-23) go on sale Tues. May 8 at 10 a.m.

Age of Heroes features cutting edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, martial arts, motorcycle stunts, and 3D video projection mapping. Wowza! Kids — and kids at heart — will get to see all their fave heroes in action, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp, and Iron Fist. Don't forget the bad guys — Loki, Yondu, and Green Goblin will be up to no good too.

Learn more about the production online at marveluniverselive.com.
Event Details Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes
@ North Charleston Coliseum
5001 Coliseum Dr.
North Charleston, South Carolina
When: Dec. 20-23
Price: $15+
Family + Kids
