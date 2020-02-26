From the first moment I laid eyes on her, I knew I wanted to be here. Charleston. After moving away from my Tennessee home and deciding to seek out my dream of becoming a big-time chef in Charleston, the reality of my situation set in fast. — Steve Seguin
For a city with such deep historical roots, Charleston's restaurant industry is relatively young. We have no shortage of acclaimed fine dining establishments, but few are old enough to truly qualify as a "Charleston institution." — Robert F. Moss
From the outside, it's easy to underestimate H&L Asian Market. Set at the far end of a dispirited strip mall and surrounded by a vast, pothole-ridden parking lot, it might be surprising to learn how many decorated area chefs are navigating these same craters. — Vanessa Wolf
Exactly one week before my husband and I opened our restaurant, Jackrabbit Filly, I had the dawning realization that I imagine every new parent feels: What the hell did we just do? — Corrie Wang
Six years ago, City Paper food writers and editors decided to revamp the way we categorized restaurants in our bi-annual Dish dining guide, introducing for the first time the "Top 50" category. — Robert F. Moss