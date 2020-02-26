Login Search

February 28, 2020 | Grab Your Pencils

Food+Drink Dish Dining Guide Feb. 26, 2020

Introducing the top restaurants in Charleston for Winter 2020 

Best of the Best

By

Dish Dining Guide - Winter 2020

An excerpt from All Ripe for Dreaming On the Way I Wonder

From the first moment I laid eyes on her, I knew I wanted to be here. Charleston. After moving away from my Tennessee home and deciding to seek out my dream of becoming a big-time chef in Charleston, the reality of my situation set in fast. — Steve Seguin


It's hard to become a local institution, and even harder to stay one Still Here

For a city with such deep historical roots, Charleston's restaurant industry is relatively young. We have no shortage of acclaimed fine dining establishments, but few are old enough to truly qualify as a "Charleston institution." — Robert F. Moss


For more than a decade, Charleston chefs have been bewitched by H&L Ode to an Asian Market

From the outside, it's easy to underestimate H&L Asian Market. Set at the far end of a dispirited strip mall and surrounded by a vast, pothole-ridden parking lot, it might be surprising to learn how many decorated area chefs are navigating these same craters. — Vanessa Wolf


Jackrabbit Filly's Corrie and Shuai Wang welcome their first restaurant baby to the world Midnight Rice

Exactly one week before my husband and I opened our restaurant, Jackrabbit Filly, I had the dawning realization that I imagine every new parent feels: What the hell did we just do? — Corrie Wang


Introducing the top restaurants in Charleston for Winter 2020 Best of the Best

Six years ago, City Paper food writers and editors decided to revamp the way we categorized restaurants in our bi-annual Dish dining guide, introducing for the first time the "Top 50" category. — Robert F. Moss


