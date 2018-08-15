Interview Busters–don't get caught unprepared 

For many of us, the grind never stops. These days, everyone is wanting some extra cash, and luckily there are many places around Charleston willing to give it to you.

Handshake

joinhandshake.com

Handshake is a great website for college kids looking to get a job. You'll create a profile and look through the many internship and career opportunities available in the area. This website bills itself as one of the largest talent networks, uniting 500 schools, and 10 million students to find their perfect match. Handshake is easy to use, and one of the many college approved methods to add to your search.

Charleston Class Facebook Page

Each College of Charleston class has their own Facebook page where students can post anything from apartment listings to job opportunities. If you're looking for a part time gig downtown, all you'll have to do is post in the Facebook page. Employers are always asking their employees to look for extra help, and you'd be surprised by how many students turn to Facebook for the deed. Social media is a double edged sword, but this time Facebook takes the win.

CofC Career Center

careercenter.cofc.edu

Located right on campus, the Career Center is a great resource for resume advice, interview tips, and job search assistance. Their services are free, and extremely helpful for those who don't know how or where to begin. Looking for a job can be a daunting task, but the Career Center makes it a whole lot easier. Plus, the College is always looking for new student employment, and a stop by the Career Center might just be your golden ticket to land the gig.

Walk Down King Street

If you have any free time after class, it doesn't hurt to walk down King Street and drop off your resume at various stores and restaurants. You'd be surprised at just how easy it is to land an interview on the spot — all you have to do is ask. Tip: for restaurants, go between peak hours.