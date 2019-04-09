April 09, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Incluza-Palooza returns to CofC this Friday with a message of activism, advocacy, and public service 

Love trumps hate

click to enlarge Trump's 2016 election inspired activists to get together to learn more about local nonprofits and celebrate diversity with a free variety show on CofC's campus - MICHAEL CAMPINA FILE PHOTO
  • Trump's 2016 election inspired activists to get together to learn more about local nonprofits and celebrate diversity with a free variety show on CofC's campus
After the incident of 2016 — the election of President Donald Trump — the College of Charleston, in partnership with the Office of Sustainability, created Incluza-Palooza. The event, part tabling/awareness gathering, part variety show, takes place this Fri. April 12, 6-8 p.m. in Cistern Yard.
Last year, after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the country — including Charleston — saw a tidal wave of feminist activism. Taking the form of group discussions, rallies, and fundraisers, these acts of activism were inspiring, especially in the face of an uninspiring cheese puff that legit you found in the bottom of the big tupperware container you can buy at Staples.
Incluza-Palooza will include tables from a number of different local organizations with public advocacy and service missions. Participating organizations include The Stone Soup Collective, C.A.T.S. (Charleston Area Transgender Support), Eastside Community Development Corporation, and more.

After learning about these local organizations, attendees can enjoy live entertainment, from the movement of Dance FX Charleston to the sketch comedy of Vernon Moses. There will also be live music, drag, and spoken word.

Learn more about the event and Incluza-Palooza online.
Event Details Incluza-Palooza
@ College of Charleston Cistern Yard
66 George St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., April 12, 6-8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events
Map

