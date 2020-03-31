In the spirit of hand washing, clean up with these 6 Charleston soap companies 

As concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to spread, we hope you're doing everything in your power to keep the actual virus from, well, spreading. We've rounded up some local companies who sell soap so you can shop small and keep clean.
Vibey Soap Co.
sells a variety of bar soaps as well as bath and body products (soaking salts help with pandemic-induced anxiety) and even dog shampoo bars. Order online at vibeysoapco.com
.
While their two downtown locations remain closed, Old Whaling Co.
is happily filling online orders. From basic bar soaps to care packages (the gift your clean freak friend needs right now, perhaps), there's lots to love from this local company.
The Charleston Soap Chef
is currently offering free shipping for online orders of all products, which include everything from soap bars to "sugah scrub" to body lotions.
Usually set up at the Charleston Farmers Market (which will open for the season at a later date), Earth Maiden
's artisan hand soaps are available for purchase online. Buy six products and you'll get a soap sampler for free.
Get your fix of Carolina Islands Soap Works
by ordering from their Etsy store
.
Shop Motherland Essentials
online — their gorgeous bar soap comes in scents like wild rose, lavender, and oatmeal honey — and get free shipping for orders over $40.