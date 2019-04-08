In High Water's third year, Pass the Peas promises "serious joy" with a locally crafted multi-course brunch 

Sitting down with sommeliers Femi Oyediran and Miles White, the emcee and DJ of approachable wine

The Holy Grail

I was seven, maybe eight, the first time I dabbled in wine. I was at Faith Temple Baptist Church and I remember anxiously scooting down the mile-long pew, racing down the aisle to the altar to get my thimble of wine to wash down those horrible sacramental wafers the pastor gave out.

By D.R.E. James

Cover Story