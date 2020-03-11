In Charleston, 5 cruise ships scheduled to make 12 stops over next month as coronavirus cases increase 

It's not too late to book a room on Carnival's 3,000-passenger Sunshine ship scheduled to leave from the Port of Charleston this Monday. Interior rooms for the five-day trip with two stops in the Bahamas start at $309. A suite will set you back $975.
As confirmed coronavirus cases in S.C. continue to increase, terminals elsewhere close, and most large gatherings are canceled for the foreseeable future, cruises will continue to dock at Union Pier in downtown Charleston, where they spill thousands of passengers and crew members at the foot of Market Street.
While the port is just steps away from Charleston's economic hub, one of the biggest tourist draws in the state, the South Carolina Ports Authority controls who ties up at the Charleston cruise terminal. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg pushed the issue of suspending cruise operations with SPA officials during a meeting Friday morning, but representatives told the mayor, "Carnival has instituted strong measures to protect safety by testing and monitoring all passengers," according to city spokesman Jack O'Toole.
Between now and April 14, five different ships, not all Carnival, were scheduled to make 12 stops in Charleston, according to the Ports Authority's calendar. Cruise liners have already made 21 stops in Charleston in 2020, with 104 scheduled for the year.
The office of Gov. Henry McMaster has not responded to requests Friday about whether the state has considered closing the Charleston cruise port.
As of March 12, state health officials in South Carolina have confirmed six cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Six others are presumed to have tested positive, but have not been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Official Department of Health and Environmental Control guidance said widespread cancellation of public events was not needed, but most large gatherings scheduled for this weekend around Charleston have been canceled or postponed.
Thousands of passengers who left the Port of Charleston on Thursday were not tested as they walked off the Carnival Sunshine, according to The Post and Courier.
In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closing of Baltimore's cruise port on Thursday. Passengers on two ships scheduled to land at the port will be tested before disembarking, according to Baltimore CBS affiliate WGZ. More than 20 passengers and crew on a Princess cruise ship fell ill last week, scrambling state officials to make a plan for how to test and isolate those on board.
The impact of positive cases can be felt far from ports of call. In Iowa, a landlocked state with no cruise terminals, dozens of people are being quarantined after traveling on a cruise in Egypt. Nationwide, more than 100,000 passengers could make their way on shore from cruise ships this week, according to USA Today.
Major cruise lines have taken a beating on the markets amid the spread of the coronavirus. Royal Caribbean's stock price has dropped more than 74 percent from a year ago, Carnival is down more than 73 percent.
Nearly a week ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said older people and those with health conditions should avoid large crowds and travel.
"If you are an elderly person with an underlying condition, if you get infected, the risk of getting into trouble is considerable," Fauci said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press.
"So it's our responsibility to protect the vulnerable. When I say protect, I mean right now. Not wait until things get worse," Fauci said.
"Say no large crowds, no long trips. And above all, don’t get on a cruise ship."
The following ships will stop in Charleston between now and mid-April:
3/16/20: Carnival Sunshine
3/21/20: Carnival Sunshine
3/25/20: Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas
3/26/20: Carnival Sunshine
3/30/20: Carnival Sunshine
3/31/20: Phoenix Reisen Amadea
4/2/20: Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas
4/4/20: Carnival Sunshine
4/7/20-4/8/20: Oceania Sirena
4/9/20: Carnival Sunshine
4/13/20: Carnival Sunshine
4/14/20: Regent Seven Seas Splendor