IMARA Woman Health Empowerment Tour stops by Fresh Future Farm this Sat. Oct. 19 

You're worth it, ladies

IMARA Woman Magazine is bringing the 18th Annual Health Empowerment Tour to Charleston. On Sat. Oct. 19 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., head to Fresh Future Farm in North Charleston for all of this year's "Mind, Body, Spirit: Because I’m Worth It!" festivities.

The day will be filled with health-conscious events and services like health screenings, educational workshops, cooking demonstrations, door prizes, entertainment, and a healthy lunch, all at no cost to attendees.

In a press release, IMARA Woman founder Wendy Brawley notes: "The Health Empowerment Tour is a day of fun and fellowship that empowers women of all ages with crucial information through entertaining and lively discussion. Everyone has a great time. We learn from experts, and we get to ask questions and share our own experiences.”

In addition to a yummy lunch and relevant lectures like "Dissecting Food Labels," attendees can also learn how to get moving with workshops like "Let's Zumba!" This year's keynote speaker, artist Jonathan Green, will present a talk entitled "History of Food and Gullah Culture."

This event is free and open to all ages. Online registration is required prior to the event. All attendees are invited to tour Fresh Future Farm after the workshops conclude.
@ Fresh Future Farm
2008 Success St.
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
