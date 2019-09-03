Hurricane Dorian Coverage 

Things you'll wish you did before the storm came knocking

We are officially in the peak of hurricane season, which stretches from mid-August to mid-October. While there aren't any storms currently looming, it's a good idea to start prepping now. Preparing for a storm while it's on its way just adds a layer of drama to an already stressful situation. Plus, running from store to store will leave you no time to plan your hurricane party. — Connor Simonson