Hurricane Dorian Coverage 

click to enlarge edpb9v8xkaexu7y.png

NOAA twitter

What S.C. pet owners need to know ahead of a hurricane
What S.C. pet owners need to know ahead of a hurricane Avoid Catastrophe

A pet is part of your family, so it's crucial to include them in your disaster plans. — Lauren Hurlock


Closings and cancellations in Charleston due to Hurricane Dorian
Closings and cancellations in Charleston due to Hurricane Dorian Charleston is closed for business

Like clockwork, it's time for our semi-annual hurricane-related closings and cancellations post. Governor McMaster has issued an evacuation of the Lowcountry, so if you aren't sure about an event or an organization, be sure to head to their websites or give them a call. — Connelly Hardaway


Don't go stir crazy: Terrace Theater hosts kid-friendly screenings Mon. Sept. 2- Wed. Sept. 4
Don't go stir crazy: Terrace Theater hosts kid-friendly screenings Mon. Sept. 2- Wed. Sept. 4 Six dollars to sanity

How 'bout that hurricane? While Governor McMaster has ordered an evacuation of the Lowcountry (and reversed lanes on 26), families sticking around town are wondering what to do with stir crazy kids. Luckily, the Terrace Theater is here to help with three days of kid-friendly flicks, starting at noon on Mon. Sept. 2. — Connelly Hardaway


I-26 lane reversals start at noon as S.C. evacuations begin Monday ahead of Dorian
I-26 lane reversals start at noon as S.C. evacuations begin Monday ahead of Dorian I-26 will remain reversed to Columbia area

With Hurricane Dorian spinning off the East Coast and forecasted to head toward the Carolinas, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered evacuation procedures to begin on Monday. — Sam Spence


Hurricane prep you can do now while the storms are still far off
Hurricane prep you can do now while the storms are still far off Things you'll wish you did before the storm came knocking

We are officially in the peak of hurricane season, which stretches from mid-August to mid-October. While there aren't any storms currently looming, it's a good idea to start prepping now. Preparing for a storm while it's on its way just adds a layer of drama to an already stressful situation. Plus, running from store to store will leave you no time to plan your hurricane party. — Connor Simonson


How Charleston's stately historic homes are prepped for hurricanes
How Charleston's stately historic homes are prepped for hurricanes For SOBs, this ain't their first rodeo

People with historic homes in downtown Charleston prepare for hurricanes a little differently than your average homeowner. Kris King, executive director of Charleston's Preservation Society, chatted with us this morning about hurricane prep for those South of Broad (and those similarly inclined.) — Connelly Hardaway


