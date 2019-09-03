Hurricane Dorian Coverage 

A pet is part of your family, so it's crucial to include them in your disaster plans. — Lauren Hurlock
Like clockwork, it's time for our semi-annual hurricane-related closings and cancellations post. Governor McMaster has issued an evacuation of the Lowcountry, so if you aren't sure about an event or an organization, be sure to head to their websites or give them a call. — Connelly Hardaway
How 'bout that hurricane? While Governor McMaster has ordered an evacuation of the Lowcountry (and reversed lanes on 26), families sticking around town are wondering what to do with stir crazy kids. Luckily, the Terrace Theater is here to help with three days of kid-friendly flicks, starting at noon on Mon. Sept. 2. — Connelly Hardaway
With Hurricane Dorian spinning off the East Coast and forecasted to head toward the Carolinas, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered evacuation procedures to begin on Monday. — Sam Spence
We are officially in the peak of hurricane season, which stretches from mid-August to mid-October. While there aren't any storms currently looming, it's a good idea to start prepping now. Preparing for a storm while it's on its way just adds a layer of drama to an already stressful situation. Plus, running from store to store will leave you no time to plan your hurricane party. — Connor Simonson
People with historic homes in downtown Charleston prepare for hurricanes a little differently than your average homeowner. Kris King, executive director of Charleston's Preservation Society, chatted with us this morning about hurricane prep for those South of Broad (and those similarly inclined.) — Connelly Hardaway