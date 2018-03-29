Hurricane Boxing hosts fundraising event for boxing program in Liberia 

click to enlarge Flickr user Jeffrey Pott

This Friday, March 30, Hurricane Boxing is hosting a screening of the surf documentaryto raise funds for a boxing program in a Liberian orphanage, Christ Children's Home.What starts as a search for the perfect wave, the film uses surfing to address the story of war, peace and the social issues Liberia faces. In addition to the film screening, the event, held at the Hurricane Boxing Gym on Folly Road, will also feature live music, food, drinks, and a silent auction.Charleston local Jason Scalzo teamed up with Save More Kids — a nonprofit that seeks to "rebuild Liberia in a sustainable economic infrastructure that starts with the empowerment of the most valuable commodity, the children. This June, Hurricane Boxing is sending a team of local boxers to create a youth boxing program in Gbarnga City. The initiative has already gained recognition within the national boxing community, garnering support from renowned boxing company BOXRAW.