How you can rappel down the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Charleston for a good cause 

Make your way down this building like Spider Man.

Event Details Over the Edge @ Hyatt Place 3234 West Montague Ave. North Charleston Charleston, S.C. When: Sat., May 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Price: $1,000/fundraising goal Benefits + Fundraisers, Benefits + Fundraisers and Recreation Map

This May, Trident United Way will raise money for the Tri-County Reading by Third Project by offering residents the chance to rappel down the side of downtown Charleston's Hyatt Place. Yes, folks, you can rappel off of a building for a good cause. What will they come up with next?On Sat. May 18 starting at 8 a.m. participants — those folks who reached the $1,000 fundraising platform — will get to rappel off of Hyatt Place. There is no experience required for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, but you should weigh between 100-300 pounds.Tri-County Reading by Third Project is a three year partnership between Trident United Way and the area's four school districts to provide innovative teacher training and supports.Learn more online and register at tuw.org/OTE . (Space is super limited.)