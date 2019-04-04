How you can rappel down the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Charleston for a good cause 

click to enlarge
Make your way down this building like Spider Man.
This May, Trident United Way will raise money for the Tri-County Reading by Third Project by offering residents the chance to rappel down the side of downtown Charleston's Hyatt Place. Yes, folks, you can rappel off of a building for a good cause. What will they come up with next?
On Sat. May 18 starting at 8 a.m. participants — those folks who reached the $1,000 fundraising platform — will get to rappel off of Hyatt Place. There is no experience required for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, but you should weigh between 100-300 pounds.
Tri-County Reading by Third Project is a three year partnership between Trident United Way and the area's four school districts to provide innovative teacher training and supports.
Learn more online and register at tuw.org/OTE
. (Space is super limited.)
@ Hyatt Place
3234 West Montague Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston,
S.C.
When: Sat., May 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price:
$1,000/fundraising goal
