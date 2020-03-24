How you can donate directly to Charleston service workers and restaurant relief funds 

Members of the Charleston community are coming together to help food and beverage employees bridge the gap during Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandated suspension of dine-in service. Whether it’s $1 or $100, every little bit counts.
Before you donate:
Mike Lata
, Steve Palmer
, and other local restaurateurs are supporting The Independent Restaurant Coalition
, a group that’s proposing income replacement programs with no size limit eligibility. Head to saverestaurants.co
to join the cause.
Donate directly to individuals:
Serviceindustry.tips
invites you to tip a local food service industry worker using Venmo or the Cash App. Head to the website
, tap the Charleston link, and tip the local worker that’s randomly selected for you. The website is currently helping support the industry workers in 63 cities across the country and four in South Carolina.
Holy City Sinner
started a Virtual Tip Jar
to help Charleston food service industry workers. Take a look at the full list
where you can pick who to tip or have a worker randomly selected for you.
Restaurant staff fundraisers:
The Midnight Society's
"Digital Wallpaper for Tips
" is helping out local establishments by selling $1 phone wallpapers. Early Bird Diner, Local 616, Fat Pig Brewing Company, The Sofrito Project, and Park Pizza Co each have their own wallpapers, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to their waitstaff, workers, and bartenders.
At Herd Provisions
, $1 from every burger sold will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.
Recovery Room Tavern
is posting their bartenders' Venmo handles on their Instagram
so you can tip them from home.
click to enlarge
Local hot sauce company Red Clay
is donating 15 percent of their online sales to displaced F&B employees. They're also contributing to Butcher & Bee's
"Pay It Forward
" campaign geared towards making gift bags featuring essentials like eggs, milk, and vegetables. Sponsor one of these provision bags, which will be given to a restaurant employee who lost his or her job, by donating $10. The bags will be provided on a first come, first served basis, and F&B industry workers can sign up using this form
to help ensure pick ups keep up with the social distancing standard.
Restaurant Gofundme drives:
Patrick and Fanny Panella set up a combined page
for their displaced employees at Chez Nous
, Malagon
, and Bin 152
. The couple hopes to receive enough donations to continue paying their staff wages while supplementing the tipped employees.
The Alley
set up an employee relief fund
that will help supply basic necessities for over 50 members of their team.
Basic Kitchen
is offering incentives for those who make larger donations to their page
(although of course, any donation would be greatly appreciated). $300 buys you a dinner for two and a goodie bag with a candle and a cookbook, while $1000 gets you dinner and drinks for 10 people.
Two members of the Workshop
family are joining forces to cook for those in need. Nikko Cagalanan from Mansueta's
and Jacob Schor from Julius Delicatessen
started a page
that will go towards ingredients for meals they are preparing at One-Eighty Place, the Neighborhood House, and the Ronald McDonald House.
Another Workshop stall, Chuck & Patty's
set up an employee relief fund
with a goal of $7,000.
King Street cocktail bar Proof
has set up a page
setting out to raise $50,000 that would help pay employees, overhead, and resident chefs like 2 Nixons.
Mike Lata has raised over $41,000 on his page
dedicated to his employees at The Ordinary
and FIG
.
Remember, local businesses need our support as we all do our parts to stop the spread. If you have the means, donate, order take out, and spread the word.