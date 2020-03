How you can donate directly to Charleston service workers and restaurant relief funds 

Donate directly to individuals:

Restaurant staff fundraisers:

Members of the Charleston community are coming together to help food and beverage employees bridge the gap during Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandated suspension of dine-in service. Whether it’s $1 or $100, every little bit counts. Steve Palmer , and other local restaurateurs are supporting, a group that’s proposing income replacement programs with no size limit eligibility. Head toto join the cause.invites you to tip a local food service industry worker using Venmo or the Cash App. Head to the website , tap the Charleston link, and tip the local worker that’s randomly selected for you. The website is currently helping support the industry workers in 63 cities across the country and four in South Carolina. Holy City Sinner started ato help Charleston food service industry workers. Take a look at the full list where you can pick who to tip or have a worker randomly selected for you. Digital Wallpaper for Tips " is helping out local establishments by selling $1 phone wallpapers. Early Bird Diner, Local 616, Fat Pig Brewing Company, The Sofrito Project, and Park Pizza Co each have their own wallpapers, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to their waitstaff, workers, and bartenders.At, $1 from every burger sold will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.is posting their bartenders' Venmo handles on their Instagram so you can tip them from home.Local hot sauce companyis donating 15 percent of their online sales to displaced F&B employees. They're also contributing to Pay It Forward " campaign geared towards making gift bags featuring essentials like eggs, milk, and vegetables. Sponsor one of these provision bags, which will be given to a restaurant employee who lost his or her job, by donating $10. The bags will be provided on a first come, first served basis, and F&B industry workers can sign up using this form to help ensure pick ups keep up with the social distancing standard.Patrick and Fanny Panella set up a combined page for their displaced employees at, and. The couple hopes to receive enough donations to continue paying their staff wages while supplementing the tipped employees.set up an employee relief fund that will help supply basic necessities for over 50 members of their team.is offering incentives for those who make larger donations to their page (although of course, any donation would be greatly appreciated). $300 buys you a dinner for two and a goodie bag with a candle and a cookbook, while $1000 gets you dinner and drinks for 10 people.Two members of thefamily are joining forces to cook for those in need. Nikko Cagalanan fromand Jacob Schor fromstarted a page that will go towards ingredients for meals they are preparing at One-Eighty Place, the Neighborhood House, and the Ronald McDonald House.Another Workshop stall,set up an employee relief fund with a goal of $7,000.King Street cocktail barhas set up a page setting out to raise $50,000 that would help pay employees, overhead, and resident chefs like 2 Nixons.Mike Lata has raised over $41,000 on his page dedicated to his employees atand