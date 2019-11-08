November 08, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

How Veterans Day 2019 is being marked in Charleston 

Have a fun-filled supportive weekend

Veterans Day is Mon. Nov. 11, and there are events going on all over Charleston before, during, and after the holiday. Find out where you can join in on some free food, catch a concert, and show your support:

Are we missing a celebration or a special? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Now through Sun. Dec. 22, the City Gallery at Waterfront Park will showcase We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America. Mary Whyte began traveling across America to depict what being a Veteran truly means through water color.

On Mon. Nov. 11 Veterans receive free admission to the Charleston Museum and the Joseph Manigault House.

From Thurs. Nov. 7-Tues. Nov. 12, Flags for Heroes will be at the Patriot Point Naval and Maritime Museum. The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will showcase hundreds of American flags in front of the USS Yorktown. For $50 families, businesses, and non-profits can sponsor a flag through their website.

On Fri. Nov. 8 and Sat. Nov. 9 from 8-10 p.m. and Sun. Nov. 10 from 3-5 p.m., Front Lines to the Home Front is back at the Flowertown Theater. It will be an evening of music, dance, acting, and visual presentation to honor those who served in the Armed Forces, as well as educate and inspire the audience with stories from WWI. Tickets are $20, $14 for military, and $10 for students.

Sticky Fingers offers free barbecue to vets and active duty military on Sun. Nov. 10 (free buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and on Mon. Nov. 11 (any sandwich).

Home Team Barbecue is extending 50 percent off meals to all veterans Mon. Nov. 11 across all locations.

Area Chipotles will be offering a buy one, get one deal to all active duty and retired military. Show your military ID and snag a BOGO burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos.

On Sun. Nov. 10 from 1-5 p.m., Fam's Brewing Co. will host their Second Annual Veteran's Day Oyster Roast to benefit local veterans nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation. Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters and sip on the new limited-time Sea Pearl Oyster Stout while listening to live music by BlueSphere.
