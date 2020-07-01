How to Get Outside 

Charleston Harbor Tours

One of the best ways to see the historic city of Charleston is by taking one of the many sightseeing tours offered by tours and events offered from Charleston Harbor Tours. Partnering with the band Latitude, the crew of The Charleston Princess brings you the best trop rock and coastal party music with favorites from Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley and more while you sail past Forts Sumter, Moultrie and Johnson, the Yorktown and peep the steeples of the Holy City. Or board The Pride, a three-mast schooner modeled after a classic coastal trading ship possessing all the character and class of a ship designed during the Age of Exploration, for the Moonlight Sail in one of the oldest and most scenic ports in the country under the glow of the moon.

charlestonharbortours.com

McLeod Plantation Historical Site

Just minutes from downtown on James Island, McLeod Plantation Historical Site is operated by Charleston County Parks as an important landmark telling the story of enslavement that built the picturesque plantations that dot the Lowcountry. Interpretive tours at plantation focus on the lives and relationships of the McLeod family and the enslaved people who grew sea island cotton on the property, as well as Gullah culture and the deep historical significance of the site, founded in 1851. As a Charleston County park, McLeod is not only educational but affordable —just $15 for adults, $6 for kids, and $13 for seniors.

ccprc.com

Charleston Outdoor Adventures

Charleston Outdoor Adventures is an eco-tour guiding and rental service around Folly Beach, offering a wide selection of outdoor activities like boat cruises, kayaking and paddle boarding tours. The goal is to expand adventurers' appreciation of South Carolina's rich coastal resources and environments, a point that even those who have lived here their whole lives can get behind. Not only that, but in times like these, there's something to be said about the social distancing ability of kayaking.

charlestonoutdooradventures.com

Farm to Table Experience

In this 2-3 hour culinary tour, guests get to experience the seasonal bounty of the Lowcountry and the creative prowess of a local chef. Guests meet their tour guide and chef du jour at Veggie Bin, a neighborhood market for seasonal and local food. Guests peruse the freshest produce Charleston's local farms have to offer and select ingredients to be used by the chef for a unique and personalized dining experience at the end of the tour.

charlestonculinarytours.com

Gullah Tours

The language and culture of the Lowcountry's early enslaved African inhabitants are still present today in and around the Charleston area, but for a closer look at the rich history of the people embedded in the culture, Gullah Tours is your go-to guide. Gullah Tours explores the places, history and stories of the Gullah people, especially those relevant to the varied contributions made by black Charlestonians still observed today. Guide Alphonso Brown is a native to Rantowles, a rural community of Charleston, and is fluent in the Gullah language. The language is featured prominently along the tour.

gullahtours.com

Sunrise Kayak Tour

While many dismiss the idea of a sunrise tour (who likes waking up early, especially during the summer?), Coastal Expeditions guarantees that getting up in the morning is well worth the struggle for those who embark on the early morning kayak tour. Paddling out between islands before daybreak to catch the first glimpse of the sun breaking over the Atlantic Ocean is an experience visitors and natives should make a point to have while they are here in the Lowcountry.

coastalexpeditions.com