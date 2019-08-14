How to get involved around Charleston 

It's no secret that volunteering comes with many benefits for both parties. If you're looking to broaden your experiences and become an active volunteer in the Charleston community, here's where you can start:

Charleston Surfrider

charleston.surfrider.org

The Charleston Surfrider Foundation is a grass-roots nonprofit dedicated to cleaning and protecting our beaches, oceans, and waterways. They offer numerous opportunities for volunteering, such as beach and neighborhood cleanups. No prior volunteer experience is needed to pitch in, only a good attitude and willingness to work.

Pet Helpers

pethelpers.org

Pet Helpers is an adoption center and spay/neuter clinic on James Island. They fight against euthanizing animals by keeping each and every animal until they're adopted, offering human education programs, and initiating animal-welfare legislation. While you can volunteer individually and assist in facilitating adoptions, a group can also be organized with the help of a group leader (Volunteer Corps at CofC regularly visits). After filling out an application and undergoing proper training, you'll be on your way to help the kitties, pups, and even the occasional bunny.

Habitat for Humanity

charlestonhabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity's mission is to create affordable housing and a decent place to live for all. With a location in Charleston, there are many opportunities to contribute to various locations with no experience needed. Volunteers can assist in building homes or working at the ReStore.

Charleston Hope

charlestonhope.com

Founded by College of Charleston alumna, Emily Hoisington, Charleston Hope is a local organization that strives to create equal opportunity and build a resourceful space for Title 1 schools. Whether you're adopting a classroom or becoming a mentor, volunteering for Charleston Hope is a long-term commitment that is incredibly rewarding to anyone who has a passion for children.