How five Charleston F&Bers spend their time off the clock 

They're the backbone of this city — the servers, chefs, hosts, dishwashers, barbacks — the 7,700 people who keep this city's $3.6 billion culinary industry humming and all of us fat and happy. But Charleston's F&B community is so much more than the sum of its parts. We have podcast-hosting bartenders and historical reenactor chefs, pizza slinging singers and abstract painter restaurateurs. With that in mind, in honor of Charleston Wine + Food, meet five fascinating members of the Holy City's most delicious industry.
In her acting career, Sullivan Hamilton has two roles that loom large. One is as 15-year-old Sam on the CBS morning kids' crime drama show The Inspectors — a role that takes her back to being a teenager Hamilton says but also one that puts her skills as an actor on display for the largest number of people. — David Travis Bland
Say what you will about weekday entertainment in bachelorette-drunk Charleston, we love our trivia. — Enid Spitz
Isabella Cain can shuck 48 oysters in three minutes. That feat is what earned her first place at this year's Lowcountry Oyster Festival. She's not only a full-time oyster shucker at Rappahannock Oyster Company, she's a champion shucker with international ambitions. — Kinsey Gidick
The story begins with a brownie. It's not just any brownie, though. The Swank Desserts signature brownie is thick and layered, sweet and savory. It's made with dark chocolate, Nutella, salted caramel fudge, chunks of caramel, and sea salt baked into the top. — Mary Scott Hardaway