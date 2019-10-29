Hot pink "objects of rarity" store opens in Mt. Pleasant 

Bowman road is now home to a hot pink gem. It's called Bibelot
, and if the fuchsia exterior of the store doesn't make you want to pull over and have a look inside, maybe this description will:
"Bibelot Global Finds is an objects of rarity shop. A list of items you might find once inside includes global artifacts, antiques, lighting, jewelry, colorful rugs, one-of-a-kind furnishings, and much more. It's simply the Target of small businesses; just go in and let the store tell you what you need."
At Bibelot, you can find anything from an embroidered Indian pillow sham to a Turkish rug.
Bibelot wants to be your one-stop-shop for gifts this holiday season. The store will hold a pop-up outdoor Holiday Bazaar from Oct. 29-Dec. 22 which will include new and additional items to what's available inside the store.
The bazaar will feature pop-ups from local artists, as well as vintage clothing, textiles, jewelry, garden elements, and food and drinks while you shop for the perfect gift for your loved ones (or yourself).
@ Bibelot
1147 Bowman Road
Mt. Pleasant,
SC
When: Oct. 29-Dec. 22
Price:
Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping, Fashion + Shopping and Holiday Happenings