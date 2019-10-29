October 29, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Hot pink "objects of rarity" store opens in Mt. Pleasant 

Funky and fabulous

By
Share
Tweet
PROVIDED
  • Provided
Bowman road is now home to a hot pink gem. It's called Bibelot, and if the fuchsia exterior of the store doesn't make you want to pull over and have a look inside, maybe this description will:

"Bibelot Global Finds is an objects of rarity shop. A list of items you might find once inside includes global artifacts, antiques, lighting, jewelry, colorful rugs, one-of-a-kind furnishings, and much more. It's simply the Target of small businesses; just go in and let the store tell you what you need."

At Bibelot, you can find anything from an embroidered Indian pillow sham to a Turkish rug.

Bibelot wants to be your one-stop-shop for gifts this holiday season. The store will hold a pop-up outdoor Holiday Bazaar from Oct. 29-Dec. 22 which will include new and additional items to what's available inside the store.

The bazaar will feature pop-ups from local artists, as well as vintage clothing, textiles, jewelry, garden elements, and food and drinks while you shop for the perfect gift for your loved ones (or yourself).
Event Details Holiday Bazaar
@ Bibelot
1147 Bowman Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
When: Oct. 29-Dec. 22
Price: Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping, Fashion + Shopping and Holiday Happenings
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Holiday Bazaar @ Bibelot

    • Oct. 29-Dec. 22 Free to attend

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS