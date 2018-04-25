Holy Guacamole! The ultimate Charleston Cinco de Mayo 2018 roundup 

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

On May 5, 1862, the Mexican Army declared an unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla. It was a proud moment in Mexican history.



Today in America, we use the Cinco de Mayo holiday as a celebration of Mexican-American culture and as an excuse to eat tacos and drink tequila. And in the Holy City, we sinners like to take every opportunity to give into our hedonistic ways. Whether you're more of a shot-taker, a guac guzzler, a craft fiend, or a live music junkie, we've got every salt-rimmed event in the city for ya. Check out where to cinco de drinko — and eato — below, and below that, peep the fusion parties taking place this Saturday (we're talking derby/drinko combos).

FOR THE PARTY PEOPLE 🌶️🌶️🌶️

Cinco de Mex 1 6th annual Block Party

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina West Ashley

4 p.m.

$10/advance, $15/door (includes free drink)

Entertainment: Performances by Duda Lucena, The Dubplates, local Capoeira group (a form of Brazilian Martial Arts), Maculele (an Afro-Brazilian Dance played with sticks and machetes), Samba dancing, and a large drum circle. Brushfire Collective brings the heat with a fire performance.

Eat & Drink: Multiple outdoor bars and food tent.



Cinco de Mayo at Taco Boy

Taco Boy Downtown

5-9 p.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: DJ Trevor D

Eat & Drink: Standard Taco Boy fare



Cinco de Mayo on King Bar Crawl The Brick

noon-9 p.m.

$24-$35

Entertainment: All the other crawlers. You'll receive a koozie, stick on mustache (fun!), and score card. Kentucky Derby watch party after the crawl at Mynt.

Eat & Drink: $4 Altos margs, $4 Absolut cocktails, $4 Mexican stand-off cocktails, $3 Borracho shots, $3 Bud Lights, and $4 Angry Orchard rosé.



Cinco de Mayo party at Balao

Balao Seafood

3-7 p.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Rooftop views, games, and prize giveaways.

Eat & Drink: $4 tacos with pulled chicken, carne asada, or fried catfish; $12 nachos with pulled chicken, blackened tuna, ground beef, or veggie; $12 chicken enchiladas; $10 ensalada de pulpo tostado; and specials on side items like guacamole, trio of salsa, queso, and Mexican street corn.



Cinco de Mayo at Old Trolley Public House

Old Trolley Public House Summerville

7 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Music trivia from 7:30-10 p.m.

Eat & Drink: $5 Fat Boy tacos; $3 Corona, Corona Light, and Modelo; $15 bucket domestic beer; $5 margs.



Cinco de Mayo at Garage 75

Garage 75

11 a.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Columbia-based band Big Thunder and the Rumblefish takes the stage at 10 p.m.

Eat & Drink: $6 Cha Chas Happy Meal: Tecate/Espolon shot, house jalapeño and pineapple-infused tequilas, $4 Dos Equis draft, whole smoked lamb.



Cinco de Mayo + 5 year Anniversary Bash

3 Matadors Tequileria

11 a.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Thomas Champagne & Friends from 3-6 p.m., Rescue Blues from 6-9, Spazmatics 9-midnight. Prizes and giveaways.

Eat & Drink: Drink specials.



Cinco de Mayo Fiesta!

LG's by the Creek

11 a.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: DJ Willie 3-7 p.m. High 5 starting at 9 p.m.

Eat & Drink: $5 Patron, $3 margaritas, $2.50 Corona and Corona Light, $1.75 soft tacos, $1 hard tacos, $8.95 taco salad, $11.95 chicken burrito.



Cinco de Cakeo

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Noon

Free to attend

Entertainment: Bottle release!

Eat & Drink: 2018 release of Mexican Cake. Bottle sales start at noon and Pub Fare will be onsite with eats.



Cinco de Mayo at Red's

Red's Ice House

1-10 p.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: DJ RDot (and the occasional dolphin)

Eat & Drink: Special Mexican fare; $4.50 Modelo, Pacifico, Corona, Corona Light, and $6 jalapeno margaritas.



Cinco at Krazy Owls

Krazy Owls

11 a.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Live music from 8-11 p.m.

Eat & Drink: $4 Corona, $5 Paloma, $5 margs, $5 Milagro, $5 Espolon, $1 margarita flavored jello shots.



Celebrate Cinco at SOL

All SOL Southwest Kitchen locations

10 a.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Live music.

Eat & Drink: $5 Exotico Tequila margs, food specials, complimentary tequila tastings featuring Milagro from 5:30-7 p.m.



Cinco de Mayo at Tattooed Senorita

Tattooed Senorita

1-11 p.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Live music from Whiskey Diablo, pinatas, pin the tail on the donkey, and more games with prizes like mini bottles, gift certificates, and T-shirts.

Eat & Drink: $4 margs, $4 Espolon, $2 jello shots.



Cinco de Mayo Tap Takeover

Low Tide Brewing

noon

Free to attend

Entertainment: It's always a good time — dogs, corn hole, fire pit, you name it.

Eat & Drink: Special Cinco eats from food truck Chicken Fats and 12 unique beers on tap all to celebrate the holiday. Brews include Mexican chocolate porter, mole stout, soursop farmhouse, margarita sour, pineapple jalapeno, lime lager, Rice and Beans Old Ale, Pulque gose, churro red, Michelada, Mexican coffee, and Tie One Off Dieciocho.



click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka FIESTA FOR THE FAM 🌮 Crafter's Coven Cinco de Mayo Market

Yo Bo Cantina Park Circle

noon-5 p.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Shopping a ton of local vendors in cute Park Circle. Live music by Weigh Station.

Eat & Drink: Pop into Yobo for all the chips and margs you can eat. Drink specials from Goza Tequila, cheap beer.



Cinco de Soccer

Charleston Battery at MUSC Health Stadium

5:30-9:30 p.m.

$13+

Entertainment: The Charleston Battery takes on Charlotte Independence.

Eat & Drink: $1 beers, margarita specials, food from Three Lions Pub.



Workshop first birthday Cinco de Mayo mashup

Workshop

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Live music in the courtyard from 1-4 p.m., extra large jump castle, face painting, piñatas, temporary tattoos, bubble machines, craft tables.

Eat & Drink: Sambar $5 tamarind margs and food specials on the Big Green Egg; Pink Bellies $5 bahn mi tacos; Spanglish $5.50 donkey punch; Juan Luis $5 red chile enchilada plate and margs; Slice Co. $2 "margarita" pizza slices; Merrow's Garden Bar Mexican mango bellinis and half price bottles of sparkling wine; Pool Bar $3 milagro palomas; and Effin B HQ $8 kimchi Micheladas. All the other crawlers. You'll receive a koozie, stick on mustache (fun!), and score card. Kentucky Derby watch party after the crawl at Mynt.$4 Altos margs, $4 Absolut cocktails, $4 Mexican stand-off cocktails, $3 Borracho shots, $3 Bud Lights, and $4 Angry Orchard rosé.Rooftop views, games, and prize giveaways.$4 tacos with pulled chicken, carne asada, or fried catfish; $12 nachos with pulled chicken, blackened tuna, ground beef, or veggie; $12 chicken enchiladas; $10 ensalada de pulpo tostado; and specials on side items like guacamole, trio of salsa, queso, and Mexican street corn.Music trivia from 7:30-10 p.m.$5 Fat Boy tacos; $3 Corona, Corona Light, and Modelo; $15 bucket domestic beer; $5 margs.Columbia-based bandBig Thunder and the Rumblefish takes the stage at 10 p.m.: $6 Cha Chas Happy Meal: Tecate/Espolon shot, house jalapeño and pineapple-infused tequilas, $4 Dos Equis draft, whole smoked lamb.Thomas Champagne & Friends from 3-6 p.m., Rescue Blues from 6-9, Spazmatics 9-midnight. Prizes and giveaways.Drink specials.DJ Willie 3-7 p.m. High 5 starting at 9 p.m.$5 Patron, $3 margaritas, $2.50 Corona and Corona Light, $1.75 soft tacos, $1 hard tacos, $8.95 taco salad, $11.95 chicken burrito.Bottle release!2018 release of Mexican Cake. Bottle sales start at noon and Pub Fare will be onsite with eats.: DJ RDot (and the occasional dolphin)Special Mexican fare; $4.50 Modelo, Pacifico, Corona, Corona Light, and $6 jalapeno margaritas.: Live music from 8-11 p.m.: $4 Corona, $5 Paloma, $5 margs, $5 Milagro, $5 Espolon, $1 margarita flavored jello shots.: Live music.$5 Exotico Tequila margs, food specials, complimentary tequila tastings featuring Milagro from 5:30-7 p.m.Live music from Whiskey Diablo, pinatas, pin the tail on the donkey, and more games with prizes like mini bottles, gift certificates, and T-shirts.$4 margs, $4 Espolon, $2 jello shots.It's always a good time — dogs, corn hole, fire pit, you name it.Special Cinco eats from food truck Chicken Fats and 12 unique beers on tap all to celebrate the holiday. Brews include Mexican chocolate porter, mole stout, soursop farmhouse, margarita sour, pineapple jalapeno, lime lager, Rice and Beans Old Ale, Pulque gose, churro red, Michelada, Mexican coffee, and Tie One Off Dieciocho.Shopping a ton of local vendors in cute Park Circle. Live music by Weigh Station.Pop into Yobo for all the chips and margs you can eat. Drink specials from Goza Tequila, cheap beer.: The Charleston Battery takes on Charlotte Independence.: $1 beers, margarita specials, food from Three Lions Pub.Live music in the courtyard from 1-4 p.m., extra large jump castle, face painting, piñatas, temporary tattoos, bubble machines, craft tables.Sambar$5 tamarind margs and food specials on the Big Green Egg; Pink Bellies $5 bahn mi tacos; Spanglish $5.50 donkey punch; Juan Luis $5 red chile enchilada plate and margs; Slice Co. $2 "margarita" pizza slices; Merrow's Garden Bar Mexican mango bellinis and half price bottles of sparkling wine; Pool Bar $3 milagro palomas; and Effin B HQ $8 kimchi Micheladas.

🇲🇽 DERBY + CINCO MASHUPS 🏇

Trifecta of Fun

Charleston RiverDogs Riley Park Clubhouse

5 p.m.

$90

Entertainment: The RiverDogs celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby with a special game night supporting the Make a Wish Foundation.

Eat & Drink: Tickets come with access to an open bar, food from Mercantile & Mash, and a chance to win prizes.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Charles Cannon live music starting at 5:30, Kentucky Derby playing on all TVs.

Eat & Drink: $10 a plate taco bar, Mint Julep specials.



Cinco de Derby at 492

492

5-7 p.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Kentucky Derby.

Eat & Drink: Altos Tequila cocktails and tastings. Specialty cocktail Strawberry Lane, a "refreshing and fruity twist on classic Mint Julep. Chef Josh Keeler will prepare Red Clam Pozole featuring Clammer Dave's clams.



Kickin' Chicken Cinco de Derbio

All Kickin' locations

11 a.m.

Free to attend

Entertainment: Derby on TV

Eat & Drink: $2 chips and salsa, $3 rose cider, $7 quesadillas, $5 One Fine Margaritas





Derby on TV.Frozen margs and Mexican coffee.Shot luge and Derby on TV.Themed drink menu created by Jayce McConnell and executive chef Bob Cook will offer food specials. Items include Maker's Mint Juleps, pitchers of margs, and tacos.: Big Hat Contest (winner receives $25 gift card), Dallas Baker & Friends music from 3-7 p.m., and New Belgium Brewing Horse Picking Contest (if you guess the winning horse you'll be entered to win a new bike).$5 New Belgium pints, $7 Woodford mint juleps, $4 Modelo pints, $7/$10 frozen Mexican mules, $7 Paloma featuring Owen's Craft mixer, $13 Kentucky hot brown sandwiches, and $13 nacho plate.