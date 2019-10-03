October 03, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Holy City Vintage Market turns three and returns to Park Cafe this Sun. Oct. 6 

Stop and vintage shop 'til you drop

By
Share
Tweet
On Sun. Oct. 6, the Holy City Vintage Market will celebrate its third year running at the newly renovated Park Cafe. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers can enjoy breakfast and brunch while perusing the many vendors for the best fall fashions at affordable prices.

Vendors include Runaround Sue Vintage, Grease Kelly Vintage, Tinted Saga, Third Eye Vintage, CrassStitchery, Frenchie Vintage, and more.
Related Park Cafe reopens with refreshed interior, fancy toasts, and an Earl Grey margarita: Good to be back
Bigger bar, brighter lights, new tile — the works
Park Cafe reopens with refreshed interior, fancy toasts, and an Earl Grey margarita
Good to be back
After a six week reno, beloved neighborhood breakfast/lunch spot Park Cafe is officially open with a brand spankin' new interior as well as new plates and creative cocktails.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat

The first of the fall season, this market features vendors selling everything from quality secondhand clothes to home decor.

Whether you're brunching with friends or shopping for your new fall wardrobe, the Holy City Vintage Market is back, baby.
Event Details Holy City Vintage Market: Three Year Anniversary
@ The Park Cafe
730 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Holy City Vintage Market: Three Year Anniversary @ The Park Cafe

    • Sun., Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS