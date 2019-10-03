Holy City Vintage Market turns three and returns to Park Cafe this Sun. Oct. 6 

Event Details Holy City Vintage Market: Three Year Anniversary @ The Park Cafe 730 Rutledge Ave. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sun., Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping Map

On Sun. Oct. 6, the Holy City Vintage Market will celebrate its third year running at the newly renovated Park Cafe. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers can enjoy breakfast and brunch while perusing the many vendors for the best fall fashions at affordable prices.Vendors include Runaround Sue Vintage, Grease Kelly Vintage, Tinted Saga, Third Eye Vintage, CrassStitchery, Frenchie Vintage, and more.The first of the fall season, this market features vendors selling everything from quality secondhand clothes to home decor.Whether you're brunching with friends or shopping for your new fall wardrobe, the Holy City Vintage Market is back, baby.