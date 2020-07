Holy City Vintage Market hosts virtual market and fundraiser for Fresh Future Farm 

Provided

You'll find sweet goods from vendors like Major Vintage (pictured here) in the prize package for HCVM's upcoming raffle

Event Details Holy City Vintage Market When: Sun., Aug. 2, 12-3 p.m. Price: Free to attend Fashion + Shopping, Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers

Charleston’s Holy City Vintage Market (HCVM) has been continuing the market virtually on Instagram since the beginning of the pandemic, and this week it will donate a portion of proceeds to Fresh Future Farm.The virtual market returns on Aug. 2, 12-3 p.m.Even though pop-up market founded in 2016 has moved online, its mission remains the same. "We encourage everyone to find their own unique style in vintage and make sustainable, environment-saving fashion a way of life," said HCVM founder Kelly Rae Smith. Shoppers can find clothing, accessories, records, decor and more at HCVM's virtual market.This Sunday's virtual market will double as a fundraiser for local urban farm, Fresh Future Farm. The organization works to provide food justice and improve the quality of life for local residents, specifically for those in the Chicora-Cherokee area in North Charleston.Raffle tickets are $5 and participants will be entered to win a prize bundle, including a voucher from Closet Case Thrift and items from several market vendors. The winner will be announced August 3 on HCVM's Instagram You can also donate directly to Fresh Future Farm online