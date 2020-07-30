Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

July 30, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Holy City Vintage Market hosts virtual market and fundraiser for Fresh Future Farm 

Shop fashion for good

You'll find sweet goods from vendors like Major Vintage (pictured here) in the prize package for HCVM's upcoming raffle - PROVIDED
Charleston’s Holy City Vintage Market (HCVM) has been continuing the market virtually on Instagram since the beginning of the pandemic, and this week it will donate a portion of proceeds to Fresh Future Farm.

The virtual market returns on Aug. 2, 12-3 p.m.

Even though pop-up market founded in 2016 has moved online, its mission remains the same. "We encourage everyone to find their own unique style in vintage and make sustainable, environment-saving fashion a way of life," said HCVM founder Kelly Rae Smith. Shoppers can find clothing, accessories, records, decor and more at HCVM's virtual market.
Related Fighting for the future of Fresh Future Farm: Out Growing
Germaine Jenkins and Fresh Future Farm have operated an urban farm and store on a 0.8-acre Success Street plot since 2014
Fighting for the future of Fresh Future Farm
Out Growing
Germaine Jenkins and Fresh Future Farm have a long-term vision to expand beyond their home in North Charleston, but first the group must buy the farm.
By Sam Spence
Features
This Sunday's virtual market will double as a fundraiser for local urban farm, Fresh Future Farm. The organization works to provide food justice and improve the quality of life for local residents, specifically for those in the Chicora-Cherokee area in North Charleston.

Raffle tickets are $5 and participants will be entered to win a prize bundle, including a voucher from Closet Case Thrift and items from several market vendors. The winner will be announced August 3 on HCVM's Instagram.

You can also donate directly to Fresh Future Farm online.
Event Details Holy City Vintage Market
When: Sun., Aug. 2, 12-3 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping, Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers

