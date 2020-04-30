Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

April 30, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Holy City Vintage Market hosting virtual market this Sunday 

The best kind of online shopping

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Snag new old threads from SVBN Thrifted - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Snag new old threads from SVBN Thrifted
Holy City Vintage Market (HCVM) is starting to get the groove of the ol' virtual market, bringing the third iteration of this online pop-up market to our screens this Sun. May 3, 12-3 p.m.

The market was supposed to take place at the Royal American. If you can, consider ordering brunch from Royal to complement your virtual market attendance. (Royal is also planning a three-day benefit show online, FYI.)

HCVM will feature items from 19 vendors on their Instagram stories this Sunday. If you like what you see, DM the individual seller for deets on how to purchase and pick up your new threads.

While you're hanging out, online shopping, and munching on your Royal American brunch, be sure to tag the market so HCVM can repost your fun and recreate (from a distance) the close-knit market community.

Event Details Holy City Vintage Market
When: Sun., May 3, 12-3 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Locations

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS