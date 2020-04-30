Holy City Vintage Market hosting virtual market this Sunday 

click to enlarge
Holy City Vintage Market (HCVM)
Provided
Snag new old threads from SVBN Thrifted
is starting to get the groove of the ol' virtual market, bringing the third iteration of this online pop-up market to our screens this Sun. May 3, 12-3 p.m.
The market was supposed to take place at the Royal American. If you can, consider ordering brunch from Royal to complement your virtual market attendance. (Royal is also planning a three-day benefit show
online, FYI.)
HCVM will feature items from 19 vendors on their Instagram stories
this Sunday. If you like what you see, DM the individual seller for deets on how to purchase and pick up your new threads.
While you're hanging out, online shopping, and munching on your Royal American brunch, be sure to tag the market so HCVM can repost your fun and recreate (from a distance) the close-knit market community.
When: Sun., May 3, 12-3 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
