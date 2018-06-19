June 19, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Hollywood, S.C.'s Neighbors Helping Neighbors hosts benefit golf tourney for local students 

Golf for good

Nonprofit Neighbors Helping Neighbors has partnered with The Town of Hollywood and The Links at Stono Ferry to host this year’s annual Charity Golf Tournament on Fri. July 27. Registration will begin bright and early at 8 a.m. with a gun shot start at 9 a.m. to kick off the day.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Annual Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County School District 23 students. The mission behind Neighbors Helping Neighbors is to provide the means to assist and empower low to moderate income families and improve their quality of life, whether it be through housing initiatives, human services, or workforce training.

At $90 per player, entry fees will include lunch, free beverages, a free gift, and chances to win a flat screen TV or a brand new Ping driver.
Event Details Neighbors Helping Neighbors Golf Tournament
@ The Links at Stono Ferry
4812 Stono Links Drive
Goose Creek
Hollywood, SC
When: Fri., July 27, 9 a.m.
Price: $90/single player entry, $250/silver, $500/gold, $1,000/platinum sponsorship
Benefits + Fundraisers, Family + Kids and Sports
