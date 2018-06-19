Hollywood, S.C.'s Neighbors Helping Neighbors hosts benefit golf tourney for local students 

click to enlarge
Flickr user Claudia Snell
Nonprofit Neighbors Helping Neighbors has partnered with The Town of Hollywood
and The Links at Stono Ferry to host this year’s annual Charity Golf Tournament on Fri. July 27. Registration will begin bright and early at 8 a.m. with a gun shot start at 9 a.m. to kick off the day.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Annual Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County School District 23 students. The mission behind Neighbors Helping Neighbors is to provide the means to assist and empower low to moderate income families and improve their quality of life, whether it be through housing initiatives, human services, or workforce training.
At $90 per player, entry fees will include lunch, free beverages, a free gift, and chances to win a flat screen TV or a brand new Ping driver.