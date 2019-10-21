Holiday Festival of Lights opens Nov. 15 at James Island County Park 

-
Provided
-
It's time for some Christmas spirit
In less than one month, Charleston will get a heck of a lot more festive.
The 30th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights
opens at James Island County Park from Nov. 15-Dec. 31. The fest is open from 5:30-10 p.m., Sun.-Thurs. and until 11 p.m. on Fri. and Sat.
The family-friendly event will showcase over two million dazzling lights on a three-mile display, rain or shine.
After the driving tour, attendees can park their car and enjoy marshmallow roasting, festival train rides, a dancing light display, an enchanted walking trail, old-fashioned carousel, Santa's Sweet Shoppe and concessions, four gift shops, and a climbing wall.
Also, check out the Winter Wonderland, home of the largest holiday sand sculpture in the Lowcountry, made from over 50 tons of sand.
Mon.-Thurs., you can attend the lights festival at a discounted price if you bring a canned food for donation, benefiting the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Learn more about the festival online
.
@ James Island County Park
871 Riverland Drive
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 5:30-11 p.m. and Mondays-Thursdays, Sundays, 5:30-10 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31
Price:
$20/per vehicle, $15/per vehicle with donation
Family + Kids and Holiday Happenings