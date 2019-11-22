Holiday Festival of Lights introduces virtual queue to end long lines for Santa 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Kids see Santa and parents save time!
The Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission has launched a new virtual queueing app to make visiting Santa at the Holiday Festival of Lights
easier and more efficient.
Santa will be at this year's event from Nov. 27-Dec. 23, and now parents and families can wait in a virtual line using the app QLess.
Rather than wasting time standing in a long line, families can enjoy the other holiday activities in the park while the app tracks their place in line.
Attendees can download the app
and check-in upon arriving at the park, or one of Santa's elves can check them in at the stage. Simply enter your name, enjoy the activities, and head over when you receive a notification that your time to see Santa is approaching.
Plus, this year the Festival of Lights will be introducing daytime events with Santa on Dec. 7, 14, and 21 for $65. The Mingle with Kringle
opportunity features a private, extended visit with Santa in his sleigh with a professional photo package deal, USB drive with photos, and a gift pass to return to the Holiday Festival of Lights.
@ James Island County Park
871 Riverland Drive
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 5:30-11 p.m. and Mondays-Thursdays, Sundays, 5:30-10 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31
Price:
$20/per vehicle, $15/per vehicle with donation
Family + Kids, Holiday Happenings and City Picks