November 22, 2019

Holiday Festival of Lights introduces virtual queue to end long lines for Santa 

Naughty or Nice, Everyone Saves Time

By
Kids see Santa and parents save time!
  • Provided
  • Kids see Santa and parents save time!
The Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission has launched a new virtual queueing app to make visiting Santa at the Holiday Festival of Lights easier and more efficient.

Santa will be at this year's event from Nov. 27-Dec. 23, and now parents and families can wait in a virtual line using the app QLess.

Rather than wasting time standing in a long line, families can enjoy the other holiday activities in the park while the app tracks their place in line.

Attendees can download the app and check-in upon arriving at the park, or one of Santa's elves can check them in at the stage. Simply enter your name, enjoy the activities, and head over when you receive a notification that your time to see Santa is approaching.

Plus, this year the Festival of Lights will be introducing daytime events with Santa on Dec. 7, 14, and 21 for $65. The Mingle with Kringle opportunity features a private, extended visit with Santa in his sleigh with a professional photo package deal, USB drive with photos, and a gift pass to return to the Holiday Festival of Lights.
Event Details Holiday Festival of Lights
@ James Island County Park
871 Riverland Drive
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 5:30-11 p.m. and Mondays-Thursdays, Sundays, 5:30-10 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31
Price: $20/per vehicle, $15/per vehicle with donation
Family + Kids, Holiday Happenings and City Picks
