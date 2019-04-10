Here's your High Water 2019 Schedule 

Friday, April 12

Low Tide Social

(separate ticket to this kick-off party)

Riverfront Park

6 p.m. — Dinner is served

Lowcountry Boil from The Smoking Pot, fresh oysters from Seaborn Oyster Company + desserts and speciality cocktails by local bartenders.

6:30 p.m. — Music is served – Garage Cuban Band, The Marshgrass Mamas, Shrimp Records Family Band

Official Low Tide Social After-Party

$12/adv., $15/door

The Royal American

9 p.m. — Butch Walker, PalmPalm, Thelma & the Sleaze

Saturday, April 13

12:30 p.m. Lilly Hiatt

1:15 p.m. Michael Nau

2 p.m. Butch Walker

2:45 p.m. Shrimp Records Family Band

3:30 p.m. The War & Treaty

4:30 p.m. Blitzen Trapper

5:15 p.m. Mitski

6:15 p.m. Phosphorescent

7:15 p.m. Lord Huron

8:15 p.m. Jenny Lewis

9:15 p.m. Leon Bridges

Sunday, April 14

12.30 p.m. The Secret Sisters

1:15 p.m. Thelma & the Sleaze

2 p.m. Ranky Tanky

2:45 p.m. Lera Lynn

3:30 p.m. Preservation Hall Jazz Band

4:30 p.m. Hayes Carll

5:15 p.m. Dr. Dog

6:15 p.m. Durand Jones & The Indications

7 p.m. Shovels & Rope

8:15 p.m. J. Roddy Walston & the Business

9:15 p.m. The Head and the Heart

For more, visit highwaterfest.com