Here's your High Water 2019 Schedule 

Low Tide Social
(separate ticket to this kick-off party)
Riverfront Park
6 p.m. — Dinner is served
Lowcountry Boil from The Smoking Pot, fresh oysters from Seaborn Oyster Company + desserts and speciality cocktails by local bartenders.
6:30 p.m. — Music is served – Garage Cuban Band, The Marshgrass Mamas, Shrimp Records Family Band
Official Low Tide Social After-Party
$12/adv., $15/door
The Royal American
9 p.m. — Butch Walker, PalmPalm, Thelma & the Sleaze
12:30 p.m. Lilly Hiatt
1:15 p.m. Michael Nau
2 p.m. Butch Walker
2:45 p.m. Shrimp Records Family Band
3:30 p.m. The War & Treaty
4:30 p.m. Blitzen Trapper
5:15 p.m. Mitski
6:15 p.m. Phosphorescent
7:15 p.m. Lord Huron
8:15 p.m. Jenny Lewis
9:15 p.m. Leon Bridges
12.30 p.m. The Secret Sisters
1:15 p.m. Thelma & the Sleaze
2 p.m. Ranky Tanky
2:45 p.m. Lera Lynn
3:30 p.m. Preservation Hall Jazz Band
4:30 p.m. Hayes Carll
5:15 p.m. Dr. Dog
6:15 p.m. Durand Jones & The Indications
7 p.m. Shovels & Rope
8:15 p.m. J. Roddy Walston & the Business
9:15 p.m. The Head and the Heart
For more, visit highwaterfest.com