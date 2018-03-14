10+ places to grab some pie on Pi Day 2018 in Charleston 

It's Pi Day, y'all. In middle school that meant bringing your favorite pie to math class and sharing it with all your mega-nerd friends. Or was that just us? No matter how you celebrate 3.14, there's a pie in town for you. Here's where you can snag slices (and whole pies!) today.
Kaminsky's
sells pies on the reg, but they're also offering slices of signature pies for $3.14 from 1-4 p.m. today.
Whole Foods
is selling large bakery pies for $3.14
(which is a pretty damn good deal).
Hit up your local Bojangles for $3.14 sweet potato pies
— you get three of 'em for that price.
Have you had a Peace Pie yet
? They're ice cream sandwiches ... with pie filling. Head to their two spots on King and Meeting streets.
Harold's Cabin
is always serving up a pie of the day.
Mt. Pleasant's Kudzu Bakery
serves pecan, lemon chess, apple, and key lime pies.
Head to Page's Okra Grill
for classic pecan and key lime pies, served all day.
Y'all know a new school diner serves slices of the good stuff — snag a slice of apple or pecan pie at The Rarebit
. For an extra buck you can make those bad boys a la mode.
Saffron Bakery
serves mini pecan and apple pies
, which means you can have one of each (duh).
If peanut butter pie is your go-to dessert, look no further than Blind Tiger
— serving that slab of sweetness for both lunch and dinner.
Walk 'round back at EVO Pizza to find EVO Craft Bakery's
daily pie offerings. And maybe a cookie or six.
The Daily
is serving up mini lemon meringue pies (drool).