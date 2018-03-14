March 14, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

10+ places to grab some pie on Pi Day 2018 in Charleston 

Pecan, apple, key lime, oh my!

By
click to enlarge You know Kaminsky's has Pi Day on lock

instagram.com/kaminskys

You know Kaminsky's has Pi Day on lock

Share
Tweet
It's Pi Day, y'all. In middle school that meant bringing your favorite pie to math class and sharing it with all your mega-nerd friends. Or was that just us? No matter how you celebrate 3.14, there's a pie in town for you. Here's where you can snag slices (and whole pies!) today.

Kaminsky's sells pies on the reg, but they're also offering slices of signature pies for $3.14 from 1-4 p.m. today.
Location Details Kaminsky's
78 N. Market St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 853-8270
Lunch, Dinner, & Late Night
Dessert Bar
Map
Whole Foods is selling large bakery pies for $3.14 (which is a pretty damn good deal).
Location Details Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market
923 Houston Northcutt Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 971-7240
Open Daily: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Stands, Stores, & Markets and Store
Map
Hit up your local Bojangles for $3.14 sweet potato pies — you get three of 'em for that price.

Have you had a Peace Pie yet? They're ice cream sandwiches ... with pie filling. Head to their two spots on King and Meeting streets.
Location Details Peace Pie
23 Meeting Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Dessert Bar
Map
Harold's Cabin is always serving up a pie of the day.
Location Details Harold's Cabin
Harold's Cabin
247 Congress St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 793-4440
Tues.-Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
American and Bar
Map
Mt. Pleasant's Kudzu Bakery serves pecan, lemon chess, apple, and key lime pies.

Head to Page's Okra Grill for classic pecan and key lime pies, served all day.
Location Details Page's Okra Grill
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 881-3333
B, L, & D.
Southern, Breakfast and American
Map
Y'all know a new school diner serves slices of the good stuff — snag a slice of apple or pecan pie at The Rarebit. For an extra buck you can make those bad boys a la mode.
Location Details The Rarebit
The Rarebit
474 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 974-5483
Lunch, Dinner, & Late Night. Kitchen open until 1 a.m.
American and Bar
Map
Saffron Bakery serves mini pecan and apple pies, which means you can have one of each (duh).
Location Details Saffron
333 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-5588
Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner
Cafés and Bakeries
Map
If peanut butter pie is your go-to dessert, look no further than Blind Tiger — serving that slab of sweetness for both lunch and dinner.
Location Details Blind Tiger
Blind Tiger
38 Broad St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 872-6700
Lunch & Dinner (daily), Late Night, & Sun. Brunch
Pubs + Taverns, Bar and Music Venue
Map
Walk 'round back at EVO Pizza to find EVO Craft Bakery's daily pie offerings. And maybe a cookie or six.

Location Details EVO Craft Bakery
1075 E. Montague
North Charleston, SC
(843) 225-1810
7 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Sun.
Bakeries and Coffee + Tea Shops
Map
The Daily is serving up mini lemon meringue pies (drool).

Location Details The Daily
The Daily
652-B King St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 619-0151
Modern American, Coffee + Tea Shops and Wine & Cheese Shop
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS