Here's where you can celebrate Women's History Month in Charleston 

See a wide array of quilts created by women at the Main Library's Standing on the Shoulders of My Sisters exhibit.
For Women’s History Month, Charleston is celebrating the badass women past and present with events all month long. From rebel girls to indigo moguls, let’s hear it for the ladies. Check out the events below. Is your organization celebrating women this month? Send us all the details to calendar@charlestoncitypaper.com.
The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is throwing a Rebel Girls Celebration on March 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. They’ll have special guests from the book, Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls, including Frida Khalo, Julia Child, and Katherine Johnson, and local rebel girl guests Joan Robinson Berry from Boeing, Wildflour Chef Lauren Mitternight, and more.
Standing on the Shoulders of My Sisters: Walking in the Shoes of Courage honors women of the African diaspora, from Sojourner Truth to Shirley Chisholm through intricate quilt work. The exhibit will run throughout March at the Charleston County Public Library and features artists Arianne King Comer, Catherine Lamkin, and Torreah “Cookie” Washington.
Every day in March, the library is offering
free women’s history trivia for grades 6-12 in the teen lounge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Head to the Gibbes on March 14th at 6 p.m. for a screening of the documentary Quiltmakers of Gee’s Bend. The film follows a small group of women in Gee’s Bend, Alabama who carry on generations of quilt making traditions on the same land where their ancestors worked as slaves. The screening is free for members and included with admission for non-members.
Every Sunday in March, The Charleston Museum is offering a Women’s History Tour of the Joseph Manigault House. The tour focuses on the generations of women who lived in the home, from the women who built it to the women who saved it. Tickets are included with admission to the museum.
Charles Pinckney Historic Site is celebrating Women’s History Month with a free, 45 minute presentation on the life of Eliza Lucas Pinckney
on March 10th and 24th.
Get a second dose of Eliza Lucas Pinckney knowledge with author Natasha Boyd on March 29th. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Boyd will be signing and discussing The Indigo Girl, her new work of historical fiction about Eliza Pinckney. The event is free and open to the public.
On March 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Mary Baskin-Waters is presenting “Preserving Personal Archives: Remembering South Carolina Women’s History,” a lecture on the development of the Archiving South Carolina Women Project, at Lance Hall.
On March 20, Learn the story of Susie King Taylor, African American teacher and Civil War nurse, with Dr. Ramona LaRoche at the Palmer Amphitheater at 11 a.m.