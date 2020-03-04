Here's where to celebrate International Women's Day in Charleston 

click to enlarge
-
Ibu foundation
-
Ibu foundation working with women artisans
This Sun. March 8 is International Women's Day. Here's how people and places around Charleston are celebrating this week:
Wed. March 4
Women’s Day Expo of Charleston
The Charleston Women’s Day Expo, held at Omar Shrine Temple, invites attendees for a full day of networking, shopping, learning, meet and greets, and more in celebration of International Women’s Day. Attendees at this year’s expo will meet with area vendors, apply for jobs, take a class, and listen to seminars and speakers on topics that interest and affect women in their daily lives. Tickets are $15 and the event takes place 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ibu Foundation Events
Now through March 8, the Ibu Foundation partners with local female-owned companies, Grey Ghost Bakery and Mt. Pleasant boutique Subtle and Sass, to donate a portion of the companies' proceeds to the foundation. Local artist Karen Hewitt Hagan will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of two of her paintings to the Foundation as well.
Fri. March 6
Femmes de Jazz
To celebrate International Women's Day, Forte Jazz Lounge is hosting an evening featuring three female jazz musicians, Alva Anderson (vocalist), Jackie Picket (bass), and Patience Clements (piano) who will perform two shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Sat. March 7
A Toast to Women
The Balancing Effect, a newly founded company providing mindful products, services, and content for motivated women, and The Park Cafe, will partner to host A Toast to Women, 7-10 p.m. in honor of International Women’s Day. This is a cocktail-attire event and will be complete with food, drink, live entertainment, and a silent auction to benefit WREN, The Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network of South Carolina.
Sun. March 8
The Homeless Period Project Period Party
Celebrate International Women’s Day by serving local women in need at a Period Party hosted by The Homeless Period Project (HPP). On Sun. March 8, 3-4 p.m., the grassroots organization is collecting donations of individually wrapped period products including tampons, menstrual pads, liners, and hygiene wipes. HPP will be donating these products to the homeless, shelters, resettled refugees, schools, free medical clinics, food banks, and more to help support South Carolina communities.
Worth the extra sweat
Local yoga teachers Kennae Miller and Kate Counts will lead attendees through a powerful yoga experience on King Street, right in front of Miller's Transformation Yoga studio at 1 p.m. Register for free online
. Don't forget to bring your own mat and water.
(You can also catch another 'worth the extra sweat' workout at Lululemon Mt. Pleasant
at 10:30 a.m.)
Sat. March 21
Exquisite Women Empowerment Day
Keep the International Women’s Day celebration going all month by joining STRS Enterprises LLC & Exquisite Enterprises Inc for their Exquisite Women Empowerment Day on Sat. March 21, 1-4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of talks from various female leaders in the Lowcountry on topics including mental health, self esteem, and "me time." This event takes place at Redux and $15 tickets can be purchased online.