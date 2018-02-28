Here's where to catch flicks outside this Spring 

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Wannamaker movie nights start this May.
If you’re like us, when the weather gets warmer, it can be hard to balance your desire to be outside with your desire to stay in and watch movies. Luckily, a number of venues in Charleston are hosting outdoor movie screenings that allow us to combine our two passions.
Is your business or organization screening outdoor flicks this Spring or Summer? Send us all the details by emailing calendar@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Movies at Medway
On Fri. March 16 at 6 p.m. head to Medway Park on James Island for a free screening of The Incredibles
. There will be superhero-themed activities and games from Nature Adventures, as well as food available for purchase from local food trucks. The movie will begin around 7:15 p.m.
Films on the Field
MUSC Health Stadium presents a screening of Hop
, just in time for Easter. The movie starts at 7 p.m. on Fri. March 23, but head there early for an Easter Egg hunt at 6:30 p.m. Entrance is $5.
Wannamaker Movie Night(s)
Starting this May, North Charleston's Wannamaker County Park hosts outdoor films once a month through August. While the films are TBD, we can tell you that movies start around dark, outside food and drink are not allowed, BUT four-legged pals are. There will be food and drink available for purchase at the park. And don't forget your blankets and chairs for prime cozy viewing.
Highway 21
Or, if you can’t make these Charleston area events but don’t want to miss out on some outdoor films, you can drive about an hour to Beaufort, S.C. to visit the closest drive-in movie theater, Highway 21
, now showing a Marvelous double feature of the worldwide mega-hit Black Panther
and November’s blockbuster Thor:Ragnarok
on one screen and Jumanji
and Game Night
on the second screen.