Here's how to do Father's Day 2018 right in Charleston 

In case you forgot, here is your reminder: Father's Day is this Sun. June 17. Tired of rehashing the same old picture frame/six pack combo gift? We've got you covered with all the best Father's Day deals in town from brunch to cocktails to movies and fishing. Check it out below:

Brunch 🍳





Big Dad Giveaway

Sun. June 17

Red's Ice House Shem Creek

98 Church St., Mt. Pleasant

Multiple giveaways including a golf foursome and new golf bag, sailing cruise for 10, fishing charter for two, and RiverDogs first pitch.



Big Daddy's Brunch

Sun. June 17

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

$38/adults, $18/kids ages six to 10, $5/kids six and under

Oscar's of Summerville

207 W 5th North St.



Oscar's of Summerville is hosting a Big Daddy's Brunch with a menu large enough to satisfy any dad's hunger. There will be a carving station with prime rib and pork tenderloin, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, lobster mac and cheese, and an omelette station to name just a few options.



Free Brats at 1Kept

Sun. June 17

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

A la carte

1Kept

68 Wentworth St.

Take your dad to dine at 1Kept and enjoy complimentary brats from Ted's Butcher Block. The brats will be sizzling on a Big Green Egg in the new beer garden so grab a pint and enjoy some free meat.





"Kegs N' Eggs" at Cannon Green

Sun. June 17

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

A la carte

Cannon Green

103 Spring St.



Celebrate Father's Day with beer and breakfast food at Cannon Green's popular "Beats & Brunch" event. The special Father's Day edition is called "Kegs N' Eggs" and chef Michael Perez has created a brunch menu featuring all his favorite egg-y dishes, some using the Big Green Egg grill out on the courtyard. They will be taking requests for groovy Dad tunes — dorky dad dancing encouraged. Make sure to make a reservation in advance on their website.





Prohibition Father's Day Brunch

Sun. June 17

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A la carte

Prohibition



547 King St.

Swing on over to Prohibition from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. for a special Father's Day Brunch. Sip on a Breakfast Milk Punch — a cocktail with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused bourbon (!!) and munch on brunch classics like shrimp and grits, eggs benny, and huevos rancheros while celebrating Dad. Reservations are encouraged.





Sol Southwest Brunch

Sun. June 17

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

A la carte

Sol Southwest Kitchen

Locations vary



Head over to one of Sol's three locations for a D.A.B. — Dad Approved Brunch. Sol will be serving up their typical southwestern fare with choices like a steak and roasted pepper hash, Huevos Rancheros, or a smothered cowboy bison burrito. Dad can enjoy one of the 16 beers on tap, a homemade Bloody Mary, or a specialty brunch cocktail on his special day.





Dinner/Drinks



The Restoration has partnered with Tradesman Brewing Co. for a four course dinner with beer pairings. The menu includes seared scallops, roasted venison, crispy Ambrose Farms pork, and a marbled chocolate donut. Chris Winn, head brewer/co-owner of Tradesman will be on hand to guide guests through the pairings.Head over to the Cocktail Club for a special Whiskey & Cigar Father's Day happy hour. From 5-8 p.m. enjoy $5 pours of select bourbons and ryes and puff on a discounted cigar.Dockery's on Daniel Island is giving dads a free standard beer on the house. Dockery's always has live music so plan to stick around and listen to some tunes.



Ember Wood Fired Kitchen

Sun. June 17

11 a.m.-9 pm.

A la carte

Ember

656 Long Point Road

Treat your dad to pizza at Ember Wood Fired Kitchen in Mt. P — all pops get 25 percent off their meal. Ember has tons of options for the whole fam and kids will love the Nutella s'mores dessert pizza.



Indaco

Sun. June 17

5-10 p.m.

A la carte

Indaco

526 King St.

Dine at Indaco with Dad and enjoy half-price bottles of wine and $4 Cooper River Brewing beers all evening. Go online or call (843) 727-1228 to make a reservation.





O-Ku

Sun. June 17

5-10 p.m.

$35 special

O-Ku

Treat your Dad to O-Ku's Father's Day Special: a Chirashi Bowl and a personal bottle of sake for $35. A Chirashi Bowl is sushi rice with the chef's choice of sashimi on top.





Mercantile and Mash Father's Day Butcher Box

Place your order by Sat. June 16

$99-$120

Merc & Mash

701 E. Bay St.

Treat Dad to a special Butcher Box filled with top quality meat. It includes a 24 oz. bone-in certified angus beef prime rib eye, 2.5 pounds of ground burger meat, six house made bratwursts, four chicken breasts, and a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin for $99. Add a bottle of Virgil Kaine bourbon for a total price of $120.





Sesame Burgers & Beer

Sun. June 17

11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

A la carte

Locations vary

Dads love a good deal and Sesame is giving them 25 percent off their meal on Father's Day. Remind dad you saved him some dough next time you touch the thermostat.



Activities🎣

South Carolina Aquarium

Sun. June 17

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

SC Aquarium

100 Aquarium Wharf

Dads receive complimentary admission to the SC Aquarium with a paying guest or child this Father's Day.



Cinerruption Live: Taken

Sun. June 17

7 p.m.

$10

Charleston Music Hall

37 John St.

Give your dad the gift of Liam Neeson and improv comedy. Cinerruption Live is a ridiculous night of movie watching with commentary from three of Charleston's funniest comedians. Starting at 7:30 p.m. they will be taking on 2008 action-thriller Taken and pointing out what makes it so hilarious.



Children's Museum of the Lowcountry

Sun. June 17

noon-5 p.m.

Free

Children's Museum

25 Ann St.

Take the whole fam to the Children's Museum because dads get in fo free all day.

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens

Sun. June 17

8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Free

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens

3550 Ashley River Road

Spend some time outdoors because fathers will receive free garden admission on Father's Day with the purchase of one adult admission. They also get 20 percent off purchases in the Gaillard Garden Center and 10 percent off in the gift shop.



The Nexton Way to Father's Day

Sat. June 16 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. & Sun. June 17 noon to 6 p.m.

Greeting House Nexton

106 Greeting House Road

Get your pops a Yeti Cooler for free by entering Nexton's Father's Day raffle. Sat. June 16 or Sun. June 17 head over to the Greeting House at Nexton for a chance to wine all the essentials needed for your next fishing trip like new shades, a sun shirt, a fishing mask, and of course, that Yeti.