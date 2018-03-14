Here are the must-see flicks at Terrace Film Fest 

Four days, over a dozen films, and more popcorn than you can handle, the Terrace Charleston Film Festival returns with a packed lineup of great cinema. Here's what else you should check out.

7 Days At Entebbe

Jose' Padilha, best known for producing the Netflix series, Narcos, directs this thriller based on the counter terrorist hostage rescue operation in 1976 starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl.

The Breadwinner

Nominated for an Oscar, this 2017 animated dramatic feature follows a headstrong young girl in Afghanistan as she cuts her hair and disguises herself as a boy so she can provide for her struggling family.

Trouble No More

For those who can't get enough of Bob Dylan, this film, a combination of live footage from his infamous "gospel tour" and Luc-Sante-penned "sermons" delivered by Michael Shannon, this is the flick that will temporarily satiate that thirst.

Chappaquiddick

Another riveting docudrama about one of the dark scandals that have hindered the Kennedy legacy, Chappaquiddick follows the blowback that resulted from Ted Kennedy's (Jason Clarke) car accident that led to the drowning of his young political strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne (Kate Mara).

An Act of Defiance

Melding elements of political thrillers and courtroom drama, Dutch filmmaker Jean van de Velde (The Silent Army)recounts the trial of Nelson Mandela and nine other political activists that fought to end segregation and corruption in South Africa.

In The Fade

When two Neo-Nazis kill her husband and son in a bomb attack, Katja Sekerci (Diane Kruger) wrestles with the despair of loss and a lust for revenge in this Golden Globe winning film by Fatih Akin.

Fanny's Journey

Based on a true story, this French feature follows a 12 year old, hidden far away from her parents in an Italian home for Jewish foster children, as she leads a group of eight children across Nazi-occupied France.

Find the full festival schedule at terracetheatre.com/terrace-charleston-film-festival.