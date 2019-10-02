Head to the blessing of therapy dogs at MUSC this Fri. Oct. 4 

click to enlarge
All dogs go to heaven and these get to go in the express lane
On Fri. Oct. 4 from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Chaplain Services at MUSC will bless pet therapy dogs. Hear heroic tales about these very good dogs from faculty, staff, and patients.
Treats, games, and tail wagging fun will be going on for both dogs and owners immediately following the service.
Last year MUSC's pet therapy program coordinator, Cathy Bennett, talked about some of the benefits therapy dogs bring to MUSC patients: "Certified therapy dogs not only reduce stress, depression, and blood pressure, they improve self-esteem, increase physical mobility, provide comfort and eradicate loneliness."
Stop by the MUSC Horseshoe (171 Ashley Ave.) to see this special ceremony for yourself, no registration required.
Interested in getting your pup involved in being a therapy dog? Learn more online
@ MUSC Horseshoe
196 Ashley Avenue
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Oct. 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
