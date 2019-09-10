Have a scary good time at the Restoration's "Nightmare on Wentworth" this Halloween 

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Natalie Andrade
-
There will be plenty of devilish drinks to go around!
It may be almost two months away, but we don't think it's ever too early to start planning your Halloween festivities.
Sat. Oct. 26 (the Sat. before Halloween, mind you) you can get all your tricks and treats at The Restoration's "Nightmare on Wentworth" party. The spooky celebration will take place at the The Restoration and the Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The frightening festivities kick off in the Library, where partygoers can register for the costume contest and enjoy plenty of live entertainment, including magicians, music, and Tarot Card readings.
Head upstairs to The Watch for the main party, which includes an open bar, appetizers, and live entertainment all night. Dance your heart out with performances by Morpheus and Dollz Entertainment, and don't be afraid to try the creepy cocktails, including the "9-10 Never Sleep Again" and "Dream Keeper."
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite
for $85 per person. All attendees must be 21+.
@ The Restoration
75 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 8-11:59 p.m.
Price:
$85
