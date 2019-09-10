September 10, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Have a scary good time at the Restoration's "Nightmare on Wentworth" this Halloween 

A fright to remember

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge There will be plenty of devilish drinks to go around! - PHOTO COURTESY OF NATALIE ANDRADE
  • Photo courtesy of Natalie Andrade
  • There will be plenty of devilish drinks to go around!
It may be almost two months away, but we don't think it's ever too early to start planning your Halloween festivities.

Sat. Oct. 26 (the Sat. before Halloween, mind you) you can get all your tricks and treats at The Restoration's "Nightmare on Wentworth" party. The spooky celebration will take place at the The Restoration and the Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits from 8 p.m. to midnight. 

The frightening festivities kick off in the Library, where partygoers can register for the costume contest and enjoy plenty of live entertainment, including magicians, music, and Tarot Card readings.

Head upstairs to The Watch for the main party, which includes an open bar, appetizers, and live entertainment all night. Dance your heart out with performances by Morpheus and Dollz Entertainment, and don't be afraid to try the creepy cocktails, including the "9-10 Never Sleep Again" and "Dream Keeper."

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $85 per person. All attendees must be 21+.
Event Details Nightmare on Wentworth
@ The Restoration
75 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 8-11:59 p.m.
Price: $85
Buy Tickets
Haunted Happenings
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  •  Nightmare on Wentworth @ The Restoration

    • Sat., Oct. 26, 8-11:59 p.m. $85
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS