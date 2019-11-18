November 18, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Hatch Tribe hosts Limitless Conference for women entrepreneurs on Wed. Dec. 4 

The sky is the limit for women in business

click to enlarge The "Limitless" Conference focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs. - PROVIDED
On Wed. Dec. 4, Hatch Tribe, a community for women entrepreneurs, hosts their Limitless Conference, a day-long event that features workshops and speakers discussing how to "change the mindset of women entrepreneurs so they can achieve success."

Limitless takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Founders Hall in West Ashley. Tickets are $150 for Hatch Tribe members and $200 for non-members, and can be purchased online.
click to enlarge Guests at the "Limitless" Conference have the opportunity to listen to Jen Coken, renowned life coach and author. - PROVIDED
Limitless aims to challenge preconceived notions and empower women entrepreneurs to reach their full potential.

The conference's keynote speaker is Jen Coken, a life coach, author, and stand-up comedian who helps CEOs overcome self-made limitations and reach new levels in their business and personal life.


Additional speakers include Hatch Tribe Founder Hilary Johnson, The Scout Guide founders Susie Matheson and Christy Ford, and a panel of successful entrepreneurs discussing the meaning of money and how to make a positive impact in the world.

@ Charles Towne Landing
1500 Old Towne Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
(843) 852-2965
Price: $200
