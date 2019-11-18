Hatch Tribe hosts Limitless Conference for women entrepreneurs on Wed. Dec. 4 

click to enlarge
The "Limitless" Conference focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs.
On Wed. Dec. 4, Hatch Tribe, a community for women entrepreneurs, hosts their Limitless Conference, a day-long event that features workshops and speakers discussing how to "change the mindset of women entrepreneurs so they can achieve success."
Limitless takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Founders Hall in West Ashley. Tickets are $150 for Hatch Tribe members and $200 for non-members, and can be purchased online
Guests at the "Limitless" Conference have the opportunity to listen to Jen Coken, renowned life coach and author.
Limitless aims to challenge preconceived notions and empower women entrepreneurs to reach their full potential.
The conference's keynote speaker is Jen Coken, a life coach, author, and stand-up comedian who helps CEOs overcome self-made limitations and reach new levels in their business and personal life.
Additional speakers include Hatch Tribe Founder Hilary Johnson, The Scout Guide
founders Susie Matheson and Christy Ford, and a panel of successful entrepreneurs discussing the meaning of money and how to make a positive impact in the world.
@ Charles Towne Landing
1500 Old Towne Road
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
(843) 852-2965
Price:
$200
