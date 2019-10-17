Halloween Roundup 2019: 60+ events to keep it spooky in Charleston this season 

Happy Halloween season, Charleston. We've rounded up as many parties, family-friendly events, and general spooky happenings (hello Dracula-infused ballet) as we could find. Are we missing something? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Dress Up, Get Down (Parties)
Sat. Oct. 19
The Halloween Bar Crawl on King Street
will work its way through The Brick, Silver Dollar, Trio, Mynt, and more with $1,000 of costume contest prize money to be handed out. The crawl includes drink specials, professional photographers, Halloween Bar Crawl swag, and hundreds of bar crawlers dressed up in costume.
The Charleston Sports Pub on James Island is throwing a Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Bash
with a live DJ, drink specials, and a costume contest at midnight crowning a Pumpkin King or Queen of Halloweentown from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Thurs. Oct. 24
Pink Cactus celebrates Dia de los Muertos
starting at 5 p.m. with live music and an all-black menu featuring $5 charcoal margs, mole negro enchiladas, and black beans and rice. Come in costume for a chance to win a magnum of Corralejo Tequila. These food specials are available through Nov. 2.
Fri. Oct. 25
Music Farm is hosting their second annual Nightmare Circus
, an EDM dance party featuring a costume contest, circus performers, and nationally recognized EDM DJs.
Bring your pup to the Barks and Bones Halloween Party
for a night of pet-friendly treats and a dog costume contest. Rescue pets will be available for adoption during the event. Food, wine, and beer will be available for humans.
Sat. Oct. 26
The Charleston Woodlands is throwing their Skinful Halloween
party for a night of live performances from Method Man, Redman, Mix Master Mike, QBERT, The Dubplates, and more.
Barcrawlerz is hosting their Trick or Drink: Charleston Halloween Bar Crawl
on Sat. Oct. 26 and Thurs. Oct. 31 for two nights of drink specials at some of the best bars in town. Crawlerz will drink their way through Burns Alley Tavern, Carolina Ale House, Bay Street Biergarten, Trio, and more.
Nightmares will become reality at The Restoration Hotel's Nightmare on Wentworth Street Halloween Party
. Guests can enjoy creepy, handcrafted cocktails, an open bar, and can compete in a costume contest while dancing to live music plays throughout the night.
Pub 61 is hosting a Halloween party
with a costume contest and live music by The Hooplas, Monsters from outer space, Deviate, and a surprise guest band.
Barcrawls.com is hosting a Charleston Halloween Bar Crawl
with tickets starting at $14/person (with discounts for bigger groups).
The Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club is hosting its Adults Only Halloween Party
from 6 to 9 p.m. with dancing, a live DJ, and a costume contest.
Wear your costumes and sing your hearts out at Tin Roof for Karaoke
on a Saturday: Halloween Edition from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Mosey on over to Taco Boy downtown for their annual Monsters and Margs
Halloween party and costume contest. Best costume wins $1,000 cash.
Crawl with the Creeps
in Avondale, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Participating spots include The Roost, Pearlz, Kaminsky's, Mellow Mushroom, and Voodoo.
The Shelter Funhouse
features Halloween fun like a live DJ, a costume contest, and drink specials.
Trappyoke: Halloween Edition
takes place at The Schoolhouse starting at 8 p.m. Your $30 ticket gets you access to a full bar (a steal of a deal if you ask us), karaoke, and a 360 photo booth.
Sun. Oct. 27
Revelry Brewing hosts its five year anniversary
with a block party where costumes are encouraged (it's an animal theme, no less). DJ Sparkbox will be spinning the tunes and proceeds from the event benefit the Charleston Green Heart Project.
Tin Roof is hosting a Halloween Cover Show
from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Thurs. Oct. 31
Halloween and '70s disco will collide at The Alley's Studio 300: Disco Halloween
party. The restaurant and bowling alley will be turned into a Halloween extravaganza with haunted houses, scare actors, and much more.
Get down with a hoedown at Country Halloween at The Shelter
, with live music, a $3 shot menu, drink specials, and costume contest.
Ink 'N' Ivy
invites guests to come dressed in their spookiest attire for a party with $5 freaky cocktails and $2 freaky shots. There's a $10 cover charge, enter if you dare.
Big Gun Burger Shop is hosting a Halloween show at 10 p.m. with music
by Life in Vacuum, Caravela, Wet Leather, and Blackberry Sedan & the Thick Ham Band.
Spend your Halloween on Shem Creek at Vickery's Wicked Little Halloween Party
with live music and prizes for the best costumes.
The Brick is hosting Halloween Scaryoke featuring High Society
from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. for live band karaoke, a costume contest, and spooky party fun.
Tin Roof's Halloween Party
will host LanAtron playing hits of the 90s and 2000s and have a costume contest for bar cash.
It's a costume party for Halloween at Kwei Fei
where a $25 ticket includes snacks all night long and two drinks. Come dressed as a wrestler and you get a free shot and a chance to win the belt. Happy hour prices on drinks will run all night long, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Fri. Nov. 1
Head to Hotel Bennett's rooftop bar for a masquerade-themed party drenched in high-end champagne, Veuve Clicquot's Yelloween
, kicking off at 8:30 p.m. Snag $150 tickets online.
Support the MUSC ER nursing trip to Uganda at their Halloween party at The Loft at St. James Gate
on Folly Beach. There's a $10 cover charge, DJ, prizes, and a costume contest ($5 to enter).
Sat. Nov. 2
Dress up like your favorite celebrity, living or dead, for a Hollywood Halloween
costume and dance party at Deco from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The aquarium hosts underwater pumpkin carving two dates this year
Boils and Ghouls (Kids)
Fri. Oct. 18
The Gymnastics Academy of Charleston is throwing a Halloween Bash Flippin
Fun Night from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. with gymnastics, games, pizza, and more for kids ages five-12.
Head to the aquarium for underwater pumpkin carving
at 11 a.m. The carvers will be back on Fri. Oct. 25 for round two.
Fri. Oct. 25
Listen to a spooky story, enjoy creepy snacks, and decorate a pumpkin at the library with Charleston County Public Library's Halloween Celebration
. Costumes are encouraged.
Project REX from MUSC is hosting a Halloween Hangout
from 4 to 6 p.m. for ASD youth ages 11+ and their siblings.
The Japan Karate Institute West Ashley is throwing a Halloween Kids Night Out
party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For $25 each, the party includes pizza, a Halloween movie, candy toss, and a costume contest.
Monkey Joe's Halloween party
will be a kid favorite with activities like arcade games, obstacle courses, temporary tats, and trick-or-treat stations.
Sat. Oct. 26
Smoky Oak Taproom is hosting a Family Halloween Party
from 1-5 p.m. with jump castles and slides, a costume contest for the kids, pumpkin painting, an oyster roast, and music by DJ Charlie O.
Sun. Oct. 27
The Lowcountry Halloween Fest
will be held at the Citadel Mall. Children can trick-or-treat and enjoy bounce houses, a photo booth, balloon animals, airbrush face and body art, laser tag, and more.
Thurs. Oct. 31
The City of
Charleston Recreational Department will be hosting its annual Trick or Treat in the Park
, where local organizations will be handing out candy and showing off their Halloween decorated cars. The event is for the kids, including hayrides, jump castles, music, games, arts and crafts, and more.
Drop the kids off at For the Love of Art's Halloween painting party
. Tickets are $25/child and the class is for ages six-16 from 4-6 p.m.
Decorate a Halloween-inspired cupcake at the Charleston County Public Library for the TeenSpot Annual Halloween Cupcake War
, for teens ages 12 to 18 starting at 3:30 p.m.
Head to the Main Library from 2:30-5:30 p.m. for the CCPL's 15th annual trick-or-treating
in the library.
Haunted Happenings (Everything else)
Throughout October you can nosh on Duck Donuts' Spooky
Box assortment, filled with "daring Halloween-inspired combinations such as the Werewolf with maple bacon and a raspberry drizzle."
Fri. Oct 18
The Charlestones, Charleston's premier a cappella quartet, is performing their third annual Halloween Harmony Concert
at the Pearl Theatre for a night of Halloween Classics, a capella style from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Sat. Oct. 19
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is hosting their Halloween Harvest Fest
from 1 to 5 p.m. for a celebration of the fun and foliage of fall with a Halloween twist. Pumpkin picking, candy apples, s'mores, live music, and more will be available for all ages to enjoy. Garden admission is $20/adult, $10/child six-12, and free for children five and under.
Ballroom Dance Charleston is throwing a Halloween Dance Party
with Cha Cha lessons at 7:30 p.m. and the dance party beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 20
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens continues the Halloween Harvest Fest, same time, 1-5 p.m.
Mon. Oct. 21
Get to Frothy Beard at 5:30 p.m. for a first come, first carve pumpkin carving party.
Sing along to The Nightmare Before Christmas
at the Music Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $8.
Thurs. Oct. 24
Head to the Daniel Island Library to hear Charleston author, journalist, and master of the macabre, Ed Macy, explain the lore and customs of the colonial Lowcountry Halloween
, starting at 5 p.m.
Get some spooky nails with complimentary mini-mani with nail art from Lu.Nu.La Nail Lab
from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannonborough Collective.
Lowcountry Food Bank
hosts a screening of Hocus Pocus
starting at 6:30 p.m. Scare away hunger with a $10 donation, which feeds 60 community members in need.
Fri. Oct. 25
A night of music, dance, and poetry will be hosted by candlelight at the Unitarian Church in Charleston, followed by a guided ghost tour of the historic Gothic Revival church for their Phantasmagorical Extravaganza Halloween Concert
. Costumes are encouraged and tickets ate $20/adult, $5/student, children under 12 free.
Saint James Church's student ministry is hosting a costume party and Halloween Hoopla Dance
from 7 to 9 p.m
Sat. Oct. 26
The Puppetry Arts Spooktacular Halloween Party
will be held at Frothy Beard from 12 to 5 p.m. with arts and crafts and a jump castle for the little ghouls and gals of your family. The Center for Birds of Prey will also be bringing some feathery friends to mingle with.
Support Pet Helpers and dance the night away at the Charleston Swing Dance Association for their Black Cat Halloween Dance
. Multiple dance lessons and sessions will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. and dancers can help pay for their dances with pet food donations.
Sun. Oct. 27
Dance in your Halloween costume
with Holy City Salsa Dance Studios for a night of salsa, social dancing, and a costume contest.
Dress up and jump on the waves with other jet ski-lovers with this Halloween Ride
.
Mon. Oct. 28
The Charleston County Public Library is hosting Horror on Wax: Halloween Vinyl Listening Party
for a spine-tingling series of stories and poetry accompanied by music from acclaimed horror film score composers from 5 to 6 p.m.
As part of "Halloween at the Hall," the Music Hall presents a screening of classic witchy flick, Hocus Pocus.
Tues. Oct. 29
Poe's Tavern hosts a pumpkin carving contest
, 5-9 p.m. There will be some kits on hand but feel free to bring your own. First place carvers take home a $100 gift card, second place snags $75, and there will be a separate kids' category.
Did somebody say Dracula? The Music Hall hosts a special show: ballet with a bite!
at 7 p.m.
Wed. Oct. 30
The Royal American is hosting Rolling Bike Night Halloween Edition
. The largest bike night in The Lowcountry will include a costume contest, live music, raffle prizes, and more starting at 6 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 31
Get your spooky painting vibes going with For the Love of Art for their Halloween Paint and Sip - Cat & Moon class
. Spooky music and special treats will be provided and the best costume gets a coupon for a free class!
The Charleston Music Hall has an original show that will combine movement art, dance, live music, and classic horror films to create a unique and terrifying experience like never before. Hollywood Horror: A Halloween Music, Dance, and Film Phenom
tickets start at $30/person and the show starts at 9 p.m.
Stretch it out with Community Yoga at their Halloween Glow + Flow
from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a 60-minute vinyasa class with fun music and glow accessories under the black lights.
The Charleston Museum is hosting a special addition to their October pop-up exhibit with Morbid Mourning: A Special Halloween Talk with Grahame Long
, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Grahame will discuss selected objects from the exhibit and the way mourning jewelry has evolved over time.
Join the Charleston County Public Library for a special Halloween edition of Adult Storytime
with a unique retelling of stories by Edgar Allan Poe from 1 to 2 p.m.
Fri. Nov. 1
The Terrace Theater is hosting a special Halloween screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show
at 11:30 p.m. on both Fri. Nov. 1 and Sat. Nov. 2. Costumes are encouraged.